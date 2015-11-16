How to create the perfect child's study area

If you are keen to induct your little one into Mensa, you best get supporting their academic accomplishments early and nothing helps quite like the creation of a specific child study area within your home!

Away from the rest of the house and all of the distractions that it offers, such as television, a designated homework zone could provide your child with the focus and drive that they need to really get ahead at school, so take a look at our tips for creating the perfect study space and see if you could create something similar!