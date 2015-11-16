How to create the perfect child's study area

If you are keen to induct your little one into Mensa, you best get supporting their academic accomplishments early and nothing helps quite like the creation of a specific child study area within your home!
Away from the rest of the house and all of the distractions that it offers, such as television, a designated homework zone could provide your child with the focus and drive that they need to really get ahead at school, so take a look at our tips for creating the perfect study space and see if you could create something similar!
You can't expect a child to sit and study for hours if their desk and chair isn't comfortable and of a high quality, can you? We don't think so, so when looking to create a child study area in your home, don't skimp on the furniture.
A firm, supportive and high-backed chair is advisable, or you could risk backache and a desk that can be adjusted to exactly the right height will be able to grow as your child does, making it a long-term investment. Remember; you want to be encouraging your child to feel at home and happy in their study room, so adjustable furniture really is a must.
Of course, you will want to create a child study area that is fun, friendly and welcoming, otherwise they won't be willing to use it, but there are limits as to how playful you should go and we think that by opting for a calm and more grown up wall colour, you will naturally encourage a little more focus and a little less messing about.
We love this slate grey, captured by Symbol Audio and think it is the perfect addition to any study zone. Peaceful, calm and relaxing, it naturally invites children to take a seat and get on with the tasks in hand, rather than vibrant shades, which would encourage play!
What aids study? Hydration, natural light, a lack of distractions and access to fresh air. There is absolutely no question about it; any child study area will need plenty of cool, clean air circulating around it to get the best results!
We love this study, which has the desk placed in front of a large window where all three panels can be opened up to encourage fresh air to pour in. Imagine if you had a touch of writer's block or felt uninspired, wouldn't some fresh air help you? The same goes for your child, so try not to make their room too stuffy or claustrophobic!
Alongside fresh air, nothing sparks creativity like access to natural light! It must be something to do with the increased levels of seratonin in the body, but whatever the reason, working in a room that has sunlight pouring into it is never a chore and your children will feel the same way too!
A child study zone needs to be designed with not only exam results in mind, but also the well-being of your children, so never forget that sunlight and fresh air are just as helpful for brain development as focussed study and look to combine them all!
Not everything needs to be serious in your child study area, after all, we are talking about youngsters here and what do they love? Fun! With that in mind, seek out cheeky and appealing items that serve a practical function too, so as to not be a total distraction.
We think this giraffe book holder is a lovely addition to a child's study room and will certainly bring some personality and style into an otherwise focussed space. You don't want children to feel that studying is some kind of punishment and by making their homework room appealing, it actually feels like a pleasure to be in there!
In this modern age we know this is going to sound tough, but if you want your child study area to be effective, you need to make sure that there are no televisions, computer consoles, tablets or mobile phones in there! We even suggest that you put parental locks on computers, so that only educational sites can be visited during study hours. We know it sounds harsh, but with modern technology being geared towards distraction, it is easy to lose a few hours on the Internet only to discover that no homework has been done and an assignment will be late!
For more study inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: The Art Of The Modern Home Study.