The Ingenious Family Passive House

In an age of eco-awareness, any new builds that align themselves to a greener ethos are fantastic in our book. It never hurts when they are stunning to look at too.
The holy grail of sustainable and aesthetically pleasing, this beautiful German
Passivhaus is award-winning for a reason. A modest home, it is found close to Strasbourg in a small village known for its cherry trees and schnapps but, if that sounds a little too idyllic for you, be prepared to be impressed by the environmental credentials!
A low-carbon house, the structure of the home has been made from wood and pre-fabricated off-site to allow for easy installation in just one week. Triple glazing and cellulose insulation ensures fantastic heat retention and, with its solar and photovoltaic system being combined with an air source heat pump, you will struggle to find a home that is as energy self-sufficient as this one.
Let's take a look around the 'Cherry Blossom House' and see if you might be tempted to consider a similar design for your future dream home!
Don't be fooled by the term 'passive house', as there is certainly nothing passive about the stunning aesthetics of this home! Modern, sleek and fascinating from the front, there can be little doubt that the inside will also prove to be an explosion of style and good taste, not to mention, clever technology.
The team at Überraum have created something spectacular, combining industrial influences with soft, natural materials and future-proofed technology. It wouldn't be an exaggeration to say that if more houses were built in this way, the future would look a whole lot more positive and beautiful!
Not every house could happily accommodate large sections of rusted steel, but not only does this one accept them, it seems to naturally encourage them.
The perfect contrast to the softly greying wood cladding, the vibrant orange rust brings a warmth that industrial styling so often lacks. A dramatic entrance to an impressive home, had the eco credentials been less impressive, perhaps this level of audacity would have been unwelcome, but when aesthetics, concepts and realisations are so perfectly aligned, the sky's the limit for daring design.
From the beautiful façade that speaks with a loud authority, we come to the back of the property that almost whispers in a quiet voice about open plan living, calm interiors and a connection to nature that is undeniable.
The greying wood is, once again, contrasting with deep orange rusted steel, thanks to the single boxed out window frame but positioned close to sliding doors and the simple deck, the impact is more reserved and respectful. There is an acceptance that nature is the star of the show here and as such, the entire rear of the house has been geared towards inviting it into the interior.
Entering the house, it's lovely to see that a sustainable approach has been maintained throughout the build, with wood having been used to create all major components, such as the stairs and floors.
Modest in size, it is clear that nothing unnecessary has been added and nor will it ever be, so as to maintain the energy efficiency that is so crucial. In this picture, we can see through to the kitchen and get a feel for how the living room looks but more importantly, we can see, first hand, just how much light is absorbed into the warm space and how it interplays with the cladding to create beautiful effects that negate the need for over the top decor.
One of the things we love most about this beautiful house is that everything looks to be in proportion, with nothing showy or over the top having been included. Take this kitchen for example; it has clearly been finished to an incredibly high standard, but it doesn't look boastful or seem to be taking up valuable space. Instead, it is perfectly sized for the available room and offers practicality and aesthetics in equal measure.
Benefitting from the influx of sunlight, there will be little need to turn on main lights for most of the day and in the evening, they will be powered by the integral solar system. What a self-sufficient dream house!
We love this picture, as it not only draws attention to the lovely triple-glazed windows being used throughout the house, but also shows the perfect balance of nature and natural materials that are at play. With stunning views being offered through every window, the outdoors effectively becomes the interior design scheme and is framed by natural wood.
Harmonious, beautiful, eco-friendly and a joy to experience, this is one home that we won''t forget for a long time!
