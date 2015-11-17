The Ingenious Family Passive House

In an age of eco-awareness, any new builds that align themselves to a greener ethos are fantastic in our book. It never hurts when they are stunning to look at too.

The holy grail of sustainable and aesthetically pleasing, this beautiful German Passivhaus is award-winning for a reason. A modest home, it is found close to Strasbourg in a small village known for its cherry trees and schnapps but, if that sounds a little too idyllic for you, be prepared to be impressed by the environmental credentials!

A low-carbon house, the structure of the home has been made from wood and pre-fabricated off-site to allow for easy installation in just one week. Triple glazing and cellulose insulation ensures fantastic heat retention and, with its solar and photovoltaic system being combined with an air source heat pump, you will struggle to find a home that is as energy self-sufficient as this one.

Let's take a look around the 'Cherry Blossom House' and see if you might be tempted to consider a similar design for your future dream home!