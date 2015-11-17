Choosing the best worktop material for your modern kitchen

New kitchens are a great way to modernise your home and inject a sense of style that could have previously been lacking, but are you prepared for all the choices you will have to make? Kitchen materials are as varied as they are numerous and it's not just about selecting the cupboards that you like most, there are worktops to think about too!
Depending on what style of kitchen you are opting for and the property that you live in, there could be lots of worktop options suitable for your upgrade, but don't worry, as we are here to take the hard work out of selecting the best choice for you.
Take a look at our favourite worktop materials and see which offers the best mix of practicality and aesthetics for you. You might even be surprised by the variety on offer!
There's something eminently pleasing and invitingly tactile about natural stone and we think it is one of our favourite kitchen materials. Cool and smooth, it offers the perfect surface for food preparation, while elevating your kitchen to new heights of style and elegance.
When paired with a set of natural wood, modern kitchen cabinets, we can't help but marvel at a natural stone worktop as the tones and hues are inherently inclined to work well with each other and in this example, there is further rich warmth being offered by exposed brick. A fabulous combination!
Kitchen materials don't come much more versatile than laminate as it offers the best of every world! All the aesthetics of natural wood, with a budget-friendly cost and easy maintenance really does make it an ideal choice for a new worktop.
We love the look of this kitchen, from Yamato-Archi with different woods and colours working perfectly together and can imagine that a laminate worktop, when fitted perfectly, would be able to go undetected, even in such a stylish and high-end space.
If you are a fan of using natural products throughout your home, kitchen materials should be no exception, especially when chunky wooden butcher's block worktops look so fantastic!
The perfect finishing touch to any style of kitchen, from traditional shaker through to starkly modern, a wooden worktop adds a sense of authority and nostalgia. There can be no doubting that some seriously delicious meals will be prepared on it and while it can be vulnerable to wear and tear, we think that war wounds can be a lovely and personal nuance that really sets your kitchen apart.
An industrial influence is rarely a bad choice when it comes to kitchen materials and when steel worktops are the result, we are huge fans!
Working perfectly with the softness of the natural wood throughout the space and house, this chunky steel worktop looks perfectly at home and not too overbearing. Adding a touch of sleek modernism to an otherwise relatively traditional property, the steel reminds us that this is a new kitchen and has been designed to incorporate style and functionality in equal measures.
If the idea of natural stone appeals to you as a worktop but you perhaps fancy treating yourself to something a little more bling, we have the perfect kitchen materials for you! Quartz worktops inject your space with sparkling slices of natural crystal and dramatic patterns that will lift the profile of your kitchen from lovely to out of this world.
Available in a myriad of amazing colours, we love this grey scheme, though for something a little different and hugely opulent, we wonder if a large slab of rose quartz would be possible?
Corian is a fabulous material that has been made by DuPont to offer a solution to the problem of worktops not being available in enough colours, while still being durable and thank goodness it was invented!
Imagine choosing your new kitchen that was beautiful, the exact right style for you and a fabulous colour, such as this one. The last thing you want to add to a stunning set of cabinets is the wrong worktop, as it would be a grave injustice to your own taste and the components already selected. We love this vivid, high-end blue and think that with a classic white, highly durable Corian worktop, it is a kitchen materials match made in heaven!
With unique characteristics and a variety of finishes on offer, Dekton is a great choice for a worktop in a modern kitchen. In fact, as far as kitchen materials go, there are few more cutting edge options out there!
Made from natural stone that has had the metamorphic ageing process significantly sped up, Dekton is a versatile, durable and multi-application material that could become the standard by which all other countertops are measured. Plus, it looks gorgeous too!
