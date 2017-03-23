How to build your own DIY garden pond

Could there be anything more relaxing than sitting next to a beautiful DIY, do it yourself, garden pond that you've built yourself, watching the water babble and fish flit about? If there is, you have to let us in on it because, right now, we think this is the height of glorious garden gallivanting!

If you don't have a green thumb, or perhaps you do and you're looking to start a new challenge in your outdoor space, why not consider planning and building your very own garden pond? It isn't as complicated as you might think and with some careful consideration, you could end up with an absolutely spectacular garden centrepiece.

Take a look at our tips for creating the perfect outdoor water feature and see if you could be tempted to have a go!