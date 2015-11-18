The Micro House with Big Personality

If you ever needed proof that great things can come in small packages, look no further than this amazing and undeniably tiny home!
Designed to be a single person living space that could be parked up next to a larger home, to allow for easy access to bathroom facilities etc, the Tiny House is an ideal and hugely unique guest house that people will love to stay in, but it also has an environmental impact, not just visual one.
Made with 95% recycled materials that were found in various scrap yards, the only 'new' items in this fabulous build are the roofing screws, front door deadlock and an electricity inverter. The insulation has been created by combining standard housing cavity insulation with a host of other available materials and, by repurposing items to make one off furniture, this is a one of house that promises a great deal more than just a touch of personality. It will change your outlook on interior design and space management entirely!
Let's take a closer look at the amazing Tiny House and see if you are inspired by it's ingenuity and modesty.
Ok, so there really is no denying how miniature this dwelling is, but you can't deny that it has style and personality way beyond its size!
What has been achieved by The Upcyclist is nothing short of miraculous, with salvaged materials looking as though they were specifically chosen for their aesthetic values and working together to create a space that looks welcoming, intriguing and cosy. There is nothing to suggest that an uncomfortable or cramped night's sleep awaits any lucky resident and we are actually dying to get inside!
We realised that there would only be one thing better than having access to a fabulous tiny home project such as this one and it would be having access to one that could be easily transported, so as to almost be a vehicle for glamping. Well, the designers have though of everything, as the Tiny House is mounted on a fully mobile trailer and can be pitched anywhere.
Just imagine finding a lovely deserted spot that boasts great views and deciding to sleep there for the night, in this amazing little portable paradise! You'd never go back to tents again!
We are struggling to find any words other than YES to describe how much we love this interior! Complete with Mexican blankets, the warm and rich tones of the wooden walls are offering the perfect place to hunker down for a restful night's sleep, or enjoy dinner and some quality time, as this space happily doubles as a living room and bedroom!
Fold the table down and you have a comfortable bed large enough for any adult and pop the table back up, while folding up the bed and suddenly, you have a cosy sofa and a space for resting your crockery on. The transformative nature of this Tiny House is astonishing!
You'd be forgiven for assuming that in a space this small, there would be no possibility of storage, but once again, the designers have foiled your plan to be closed-minded, by including corner shelves! Perfect for adding some personal touches, such as a family photograph, or simply storing cushions out of the way, little elements such as this can have a huge impact on a small and restrictive space.
This is where tiny house projects can often fall flat and seem a little too small, but by objectively assessing the available room, The Upcyclist has managed what few others do; to create a usable, functional and homely space!
From every angle, we are staggered by just how adorable and comfortable this single person dwelling is! Accommodating most needs, short of having a bathroom, the Tiny House has managed to completely change how we think of housing, especially on a budget. Just think what could be achieved with a little more money and space! The possibilities are quite literally endless.
We love the eco considerations that have been taken into account and think that any design team that can reconcile environmental concerns, with a space issue and all to budget, deserves a lot of recognition.
