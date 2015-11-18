The Micro House with Big Personality

If you ever needed proof that great things can come in small packages, look no further than this amazing and undeniably tiny home!

Designed to be a single person living space that could be parked up next to a larger home, to allow for easy access to bathroom facilities etc, the Tiny House is an ideal and hugely unique guest house that people will love to stay in, but it also has an environmental impact, not just visual one.

Made with 95% recycled materials that were found in various scrap yards, the only 'new' items in this fabulous build are the roofing screws, front door deadlock and an electricity inverter. The insulation has been created by combining standard housing cavity insulation with a host of other available materials and, by repurposing items to make one off furniture, this is a one of house that promises a great deal more than just a touch of personality. It will change your outlook on interior design and space management entirely!

Let's take a closer look at the amazing Tiny House and see if you are inspired by it's ingenuity and modesty.