Finding the right home: your simple guide

When it comes to making a home purchase, it's never a small or insignificant event. In fact, it has been proclaimed to be one of the most stressful and expensive life milestones that you will ever tackle, so any help will surely be appreciated won't it?

We think about houses, buildings and interior design schemes all day, everyday, so we turned our attention to the process of actually buying a house, to see if we could simplify it a tiny bit and we think we have managed to! Take a look at our top tips of things to think about when buying a new home and watch the stress just melt away!