Sssshhhh! How to have a more quiet home

It's time to lower our voices, kick off our noisy shoes and embrace a little bit of quiet calm in our homes, if everyone that lives in them with us will let that happen!

Any house, regardless of age, will have developed little personality quirks and noisy nuances that have you rolling your eyes when you are trying to be quiet, so if you are keen to inject a little more calm and a lot less volume into your property, take a look at our tricks for creating a more quiet home. Just don't go shouting about how great they are; tell your friends in a hushed tone!