What kitchen island should I choose for my home?

Veramonte I, Sobrado + Ugalde Arquitectos Sobrado + Ugalde Arquitectos Eclectic style kitchen
A beautiful kitchen is one thing, but if you want to make a real splash with your design then you need to consider adding a striking and stunning island. 

Kitchen planners know that an island is a must-have for a lot of people, but if you're still only toying with the idea, let us put any doubts aside by showing you some of the most gorgeous designs out there. 

Practical, stylish and a real luxury kitchen addition, we can't get enough of islands and you won't be able to either after reading this article!

1. Organic and harmonious

Casa entre Arboles, Enrique Cabrera Arquitecto Enrique Cabrera Arquitecto Modern kitchen
Enrique Cabrera Arquitecto

When you want to maintain a more organic feel in your kitchen, but you can't resist an island, consider encasing it in granite.

Just look at these amazing colours and how well the island blends in with the rest of the space!

2. Unapologetically modern

E2 KITCHEN arQing Minimalist kitchen
arQing

E2 KITCHEN

The black body and white slimline worktop here come together to create a magically modern and sleek island that's big enough to house a microwave and bags of storage.

Wouldn't you just love all that extra prep-space?

3. Multifunctional style

Cocinas Modernas, Citlali Villarreal Interiorismo & Diseño Citlali Villarreal Interiorismo & Diseño Modern kitchen
Citlali Villarreal Interiorismo &amp; Diseño

If you're still on the fence about islands, let this idea sway you. 

How about adding a breakfast bar to one side of your island to make it even more usable and functional? Talk about using the space perfectly and adding style at the same time!

4. Blended with colour

homify Modern kitchen
homify

Don't think an island has to be a plain installation, devoid of fun and character, as you can go all out with your colour choices. Some bold bar stools would really finish a vibrant installation off, ensuring all eyes are drawn to it.

5. Enormous and amazing

Veramonte I, Sobrado + Ugalde Arquitectos Sobrado + Ugalde Arquitectos Eclectic style kitchen
Sobrado + Ugalde Arquitectos

If you're fortunate enough to have a large kitchen, then your island options are seemingly endless.

We love the idea of an island that's so big you don't need an extra dining table. This one is tempting us no end, thanks to the glossy black finish! 

6. Integrated for convenience

VILLAS DOCE LUX, Adagio Arquitectos Adagio Arquitectos Minimalist kitchen
Adagio Arquitectos

Here we can see another reason why a kitchen island is such a great investment.

Offering the perfect location for easy appliance integration (such as a ceramic or burner hob), you can maximise your prep area and have all the extra worktop you need.

7. Artistic installation

Casa Basaltica, grupoarquitectura grupoarquitectura Minimalist kitchen
grupoarquitectura

When it comes to kitchen islands, the sheer variety of styles to choose from can be a little overwhelming. 

We're staring to see that if you can dream it, you can definitely install it and this wonderful monochrome version is an artistic monolith of dreams!

8. An unusual shape

Kupuri , BR ARQUITECTOS BR ARQUITECTOS Tropical style kitchen
BR ARQUITECTOS

You don't have to simply plump for a long, rectangular island if that's not what you fancy, as kitchen islands can be created in any shape. 

We love this squat square version that fits in the space perfectly, opening up so much more usable surface area.

9. Industrial glamour

interiores, Gama Elite Gama Elite Eclectic style kitchen
Gama Elite

We always enjoy looking at how industrial styling has been adapted to work in a home.

Here, a concrete-topped island looks every inch the ideal kitchen addition. Cost-effective, visually impactful and timeless, we love the idea of a polished concrete island!

10. Small but mighty

Casa GC55, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Eclectic style kitchen
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

If you keep thinking you do want an island, but worry that your kitchen isn't big enough to have one, stop panicking!

You can choose a smaller design that will work perfectly in your room and still enjoy a huge amount of extra storage and practicality.

For more kitchen inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 13 practical solutions you'll find useful in the kitchen.

