What kitchen island should I choose for my home?

A beautiful kitchen is one thing, but if you want to make a real splash with your design then you need to consider adding a striking and stunning island.
Kitchen planners know that an island is a must-have for a lot of people, but if you're still only toying with the idea, let us put any doubts aside by showing you some of the most gorgeous designs out there.
Practical, stylish and a real luxury kitchen addition, we can't get enough of islands and you won't be able to either after reading this article!
When you want to maintain a more organic feel in your kitchen, but you can't resist an island, consider encasing it in granite.
Just look at these amazing colours and how well the island blends in with the rest of the space!
The black body and white slimline worktop here come together to create a magically modern and sleek island that's big enough to house a microwave and bags of storage.
Wouldn't you just love all that extra prep-space?
If you're still on the fence about islands, let this idea sway you.
How about adding a breakfast bar to one side of your island to make it even more usable and functional? Talk about using the space perfectly and adding style at the same time!
Don't think an island has to be a plain installation, devoid of fun and character, as you can go all out with your colour choices. Some bold bar stools would really finish a vibrant installation off, ensuring all eyes are drawn to it.
If you're fortunate enough to have a large kitchen, then your island options are seemingly endless.
We love the idea of an island that's so big you don't need an extra dining table. This one is tempting us no end, thanks to the glossy black finish!
Here we can see another reason why a kitchen island is such a great investment.
Offering the perfect location for easy appliance integration (such as a ceramic or burner hob), you can maximise your prep area and have all the extra worktop you need.
When it comes to kitchen islands, the sheer variety of styles to choose from can be a little overwhelming.
We're staring to see that if you can dream it, you can definitely install it and this wonderful monochrome version is an artistic monolith of dreams!
You don't have to simply plump for a long, rectangular island if that's not what you fancy, as kitchen islands can be created in any shape.
We love this squat square version that fits in the space perfectly, opening up so much more usable surface area.
We always enjoy looking at how industrial styling has been adapted to work in a home.
Here, a concrete-topped island looks every inch the ideal kitchen addition. Cost-effective, visually impactful and timeless, we love the idea of a polished concrete island!
If you keep thinking you do want an island, but worry that your kitchen isn't big enough to have one, stop panicking!
You can choose a smaller design that will work perfectly in your room and still enjoy a huge amount of extra storage and practicality.
