11 Budget-Friendly Home Improvement Tips

Have you ever looked around a pound shop and been pleasantly surprised by some of the amazing items in there? We have, but we don't want to start filling our homes with things just because they're cheap, so we wanted to come up with some bona fide reasons to invest.
We've taken a look at how interior designers like to make homes more organised and fun for their clients and guess what? We think we've figured out some great ways to up your home's practicality and style without you needing to spend more than a few pounds!
So, if you love a bargain, come with us now as we show you some great home improvement projects to try. Oh, and don't forget to come back tomorrow for part two.
You can grab a packet of coffee filters from a pound shop and put them to fantastic use! We like to use them as makeshift drawer divides, which you can replace when they get dirty.
homify hint: Another great use is to place them between your good plates so nothing gets damaged!
All pound shops have multi-packs of cheap but cheerful (and often colourful) plastic mini baskets. which are perfect for popping in a drawer to sort all your belongings.
Nobody will see them unless they snoop but, even if they do, they'll be blown away by your organisation.
Contact paper (or sticky-back plastic) is a great craft supply and you can use it on the ends of your kitchen utensils to jazz them up a bit.
homify hint: If you prefer something even easier, grab a set of poster paints and simply dip the handles.
Ok, so you won't get branded Mason or Kilner jars in the pound shop, but own brand versions are just as good.
If you pop them on their sides and use hot glue to join them all together, you can have a beautiful, unique desk tidy that's perfect for stashing pens and pencils.
How do these pound shops manage to sell things so cheaply?
Standard spray paint can cost you up to £10 a can, but buy some from your pound shop and you'll be shocked at what you can upcycle and improve.
You might need a couple of coats, but what a great idea for eye-catching plant pots and utensil holders.
Glass beads are a staple in craft sections of pound shops and if you've always wondered what you could do with them, now's your chance to try something super cool.
Stick the glass beads around a plain mirror and create something really dazzling and fun that will perk up any room.
We love this idea! If you have modern sofa that was a cost-effective purchase, it probably doesn't have much detailing, but you can imitate a classic Chesterfield look with nothing more than a box of gold drawing pins.
Tap them into place with a small hammer and marvel at your suddenly far more antique-looking sofa!
Pound shop Tupperware is as good as the real thing but, being so cheap, you won't mind sacrificing it for a more organisational purpose.
Using plastic tubs to sort toys will help keep your little one's space far tidier and easier to enjoy. You'll never have to step on a Lego again!
A plastic cutlery tray or even plate drainer will make a terrific arts and crafts caddy for kids. If there's a moulded plate rack included, you can stack colouring books in it, with pencils and crayons in the cutlery sections.
It'll be so handy to have everything in one place, ready for rainy afternoons.
If your pound shop has plastic placemats, stock up on them as they make perfect fridge shelf-liners.
Nobody enjoys cleaning the fridge but, if you come across a stubborn stain, with cheap wipeable mats you can simply throw the mat out and replace it.
If you have some old plates that you're not doing anything with, grab some permanent markers from your local pound shop and make some amazing art.
Once you're happy with your designs, pop your plates in the oven for a few hours at a low temperature and the image will be 'baked on' forever. What a way to make your walls more exciting!
