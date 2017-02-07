Your browser is out-of-date.

What kind of wardrobe would work in my small bedroom?

press profile homify press profile homify
CASA M - 2013 TORINO, POINT. ARCHITECTS POINT. ARCHITECTS Scandinavian style dressing room
Wardrobes might not sound like the most exciting addition to your home, but when you consider how practical they need to be (as well as aesthetically pleasing), you'll start to see that the right wardrobe is an absolute necessity for your bedroom

Interior designers have always known that you don't need to sacrifice style for storage, as the two can be combined perfectly. We've been observing some of the more gorgeous and inspiring installations they've been curating in order to show you lots of amazing and covetable styles. 

If you keep meaning to update your wardrobe, don't do a thing until you see how you can create something really special!

1. Built-in perfection

Casa Moderna en Valdemorillo, Canexel Canexel Classic style dressing room
With no lost space or wasted potential.

2. Conveniently located

CHALET VALDEMARIN, Tarimas de Autor Tarimas de Autor Modern dressing room Wood
Between the bedroom and en suite.

3. A perfectly lit and minimal design

APPARTAMENTO , Architetto del Piano Architetto del Piano Modern dressing room
With shelves up to the ceiling.

4. Custom carpentry

Mansarda, Anna Leone Architetto Home Stager Anna Leone Architetto Home Stager Minimalist dressing room
Makes this built-in example easy to mimic.

5. Wall closets

CASA OC, Laboratorio di Progettazione Claudio Criscione Design Laboratorio di Progettazione Claudio Criscione Design Eclectic style dressing room White
Make perfect single wardrobes for partners.

6. A small plasterboard wall

Rehabilitación bajocubierta, TEKNIA ESTUDIO TEKNIA ESTUDIO Scandinavian style dressing room
Can cordon off a perfect wardrobe area.

7. Small but functional

Appartamento SK alla Giudecca, Giorgio Pettenò Architetti Giorgio Pettenò Architetti Modern dressing room
These slim drawers are ideal for accessories.

8. Natural wood and a pop of colour

CASA M - 2013 TORINO, POINT. ARCHITECTS POINT. ARCHITECTS Scandinavian style dressing room
Make the perfect Scandinavian wardrobe.

9. Clever use of space

Appartamento a Milano, bdastudio bdastudio Minimalist dressing room
Makes a closet cupboard so functional.

10. Simple wooden shelving

Cabina Armadio, Contesini Studio & Bottega Contesini Studio & Bottega Scandinavian style dressing room Solid Wood Wood effect
Is all you really need.

11. Repurposing an attic space

LOFT 4, Valtorta srl Valtorta srl Modern dressing room
Is a great way to get a dream walk-in wardrobe.

12. White furniture and bright lighting

Ristrutturazione Appartamento Privato, Pardo Gaetano Architetto Pardo Gaetano Architetto Modern dressing room
Makes this effortlessly modern wardrobe a reality.

13. Take advantage of dead wall space

Vestidor, Trestrastos Trestrastos Modern dressing room
As an inset wardrobe.

14. A small spare room can make a great wardrobe

homify Modern dressing room
Hanging rails keep it simple!

15. Your terrace box room

Cabina Armadio, Contesini Studio & Bottega Contesini Studio & Bottega Scandinavian style dressing room Solid Wood Wood effect
Can be easily repurposed as a walk-in wardrobe.

16. Natural wood and white

Piso en el Eixample de Barcelona. 2013, Deu i Deu Deu i Deu Eclectic style dressing room
Will make for a luxurious dressing room.

17. A clothes rail

Home Staging a Ponte Milvio, Flavia Case Felici Flavia Case Felici Classic style dressing room
Makes a simple yet effective and stylish wardrobe alternative.

18. Wall-mounting a cabinet

homify Eclectic style dressing room
Is a great way to get a wardrobe for less money. The colour pop here is fab!

19. For a minimal look

homify Modern dressing room
Keep your wardrobe bright white throughout.

20. Get creative with your organisation systems

Vivienda en Sant Joan. Barcelona , Egue y Seta Egue y Seta Scandinavian style dressing room
To maximise a wardrobe space.

21. If you have a corner going to waste in your bedroom

REFORMA DE APARTAMENTO EN DONOSTIA, ERRASTI ERRASTI Modern dressing room
This idea will inspire you!

22. A mix of hanging and drawer storage is clever

La reforma new-vintage de Gonzalo y Eva, emmme studio emmme studio Classic style dressing room
23. If you can sacrifice some bedroom space

CASA ÉQUER, Molins Design Molins Design Mediterranean style dressing room Wood White
This is a really inspiring project to copy!

24. A muted palette and natural materials

-, TMS ESPAIS ELEGANTS TMS ESPAIS ELEGANTS Modern dressing room
Make a walk-in wardrobe so much more elegant.

25. Practical location is key to a functional wardrobe

Vivienda en Sant Joan. Barcelona , Egue y Seta Egue y Seta Mediterranean style dressing room
It makes sense to be close to the shower.

26. Do you love a little drama?

Bajo comercial convertido en loft (Terrassa), Egue y Seta Egue y Seta Eclectic style dressing room
Then over the top lighting and a bold colour is definitely for you.

27. This is the ultimate wardrobe!

homify Modern dressing room
Having a wall for everything means you'll never misplace anything again.

For extra wardrobe inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Your small wardrobe can actually be organised (we'll show you).

​A £14k Hampshire kitchen renovation
Which wardrobe style would work for you?

