What kind of wardrobe would work in my small bedroom?

Wardrobes might not sound like the most exciting addition to your home, but when you consider how practical they need to be (as well as aesthetically pleasing), you'll start to see that the right wardrobe is an absolute necessity for your bedroom.

Interior designers have always known that you don't need to sacrifice style for storage, as the two can be combined perfectly. We've been observing some of the more gorgeous and inspiring installations they've been curating in order to show you lots of amazing and covetable styles.

If you keep meaning to update your wardrobe, don't do a thing until you see how you can create something really special!