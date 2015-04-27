That time of year is almost upon us again: our senses are perking up at the first signs of summer, we're noticing how it's actually bright and sunny when we leave for work in the morning, and we're enjoying the magical effect it seems to have on everybody's mood. Somehow, we're all instantly more cheerful when the warmer months are approaching! There's nothing quite like the feeling of anticipation and excitement that summer inspires, and every year we count down to that wonderful time when the sun is shining and we can enjoy some well deserved relaxation time, whether we're exploring a foreign land, lying by a pool, or simply catching some rays in our own back gardens.

We all appreciate our gardens so much more when the sun is shining, but decorating or furnishing the garden is often left on the 'to-do' list until the very last minute. It's wise to ensure your garden is ready in advance to avoid an unnecessary and stressful rush. So, make sure you've got everything you need this year to maximise the enjoyment you get from your garden. Don't leave it until the last minute, and take some inspiration from this selection of extraordinary garden furniture.