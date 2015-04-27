That time of year is almost upon us again: our senses are perking up at the first signs of summer, we're noticing how it's actually bright and sunny when we leave for work in the morning, and we're enjoying the magical effect it seems to have on everybody's mood. Somehow, we're all instantly more cheerful when the warmer months are approaching! There's nothing quite like the feeling of anticipation and excitement that summer inspires, and every year we count down to that wonderful time when the sun is shining and we can enjoy some well deserved relaxation time, whether we're exploring a foreign land, lying by a pool, or simply catching some rays in our own back gardens.
We all appreciate our gardens so much more when the sun is shining, but decorating or furnishing the garden is often left on the 'to-do' list until the very last minute. It's wise to ensure your garden is ready in advance to avoid an unnecessary and stressful rush. So, make sure you've got everything you need this year to maximise the enjoyment you get from your garden. Don't leave it until the last minute, and take some inspiration from this selection of extraordinary garden furniture.
First of all, you should consider the look you want to achieve in your garden, and think about how each piece of furniture fits together in a wider context. Just like when decorating a room inside the home, you should be considering the floor! Whereas the interior of your home prompts you to choose between carpet and wooden floorboards, for example, when it comes to your outdoor space, there are a number of different materials you can choose from. This includes timber decking, stone, or tiles, and your choice can have a big impact on the look and feel of your garden. Bergo Unique Tiles have created a smart and stylish surface for this terrace, achieving a laid-back, Mediterranean inspired look, and illustrating how much of a difference one fundamental design element can make.
Create a cosy corner in your own garden with a gas fire table such as this. Designed by Rivelin to fit into, and mirror the surrounding seating area, this fire table is a truly stunning focal feature for the garden. At the centre of the table are two square gas burners, decorated with handmade ceramic pebbles. The table also boasts a removable glass wind shield, and a lightweight aluminium lid and fabric cover to protect from the elements. This design is perfect for the end of the day, when the temperature begins to drop but the party is just getting started. An easy way to wow your friends, and ensure that you can continue to enjoy your garden for as long as you can stay awake!
Cooking and eating outdoors is one of the most enjoyable things about summer. Kit out your garden with some gadgets worthy of a top celebrity chef, and treat your family and friends to a wonderful alfresco dining experience. This multifunction outdoor wood fired oven from La Hacienda is bound to impress, and is certainly more exciting than your standard outdoor barbecue.
Water features are common in classical and modern gardens alike thanks to their soothing nature, and the array of stylish designs available for you to choose from. No matter what style you implement in your garden, you're bound to find a water feature which takes your outdoor space from average to extraordinary. Just take a look at this stainless steel sphere from Primrose. This design comes complete with white LED that light up when it gets dark, and is perfect for those seeking to add a crisp and modern edge to their garden or patio.
Last but not least, you really can't go wrong with a super comfy and stylish seat in the garden! Let yourself drift off on a cool and comfortable daybed complete with scatter cushions. Not only aesthetically pleasing, it's also hard-wearing and fade resistant. If you want to bring some old fashioned Hollywood chic to your outdoor space, and really embrace those lazy summer afternoons, this is definitely for you!
