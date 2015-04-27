Truly spectacular barn transformation

What began as a barn and cow shed is now a stunning contemporary home, located in the historical town of Alrewas, Staffordshire. The home renovation project, undertaken by Alrewas Architecture, aimed to transform two previously run-down farm buildings into one spacious and liveable home for the occupants.
The old cow shed and original barn were renovated to an exceptional standard and a new extension was added for additional living space. A 'knuckle' (or connecting extension) joins the old and new sections of the property, and now 'Mellor Barns' is undeniably a family home to be proud of.
Not only is it an example of stunning architecture, it also boasts underfloor heating and Porotherm blocks to ensure the transfer of heat around the home is as efficient and eco-friendly as possible. In addition to this, seventeen solar panels have been added to the roof and the property has also been fitted with a wood-burning stove.
Let's take a closer look…
As you can see, the original buildings were desperately in need of some TLC to bring them up to modern standards. Thanks to the talented architects at Alrewas, what was a disconnected, run-down and shabby looking estate is now an attractive, well integrated house, able to accommodate a large family.
The house occupies the original footprint of the farm ancillary buildings and enjoys views onto the Trent and Mersey canal and surrounding fields.
After extensive renovation work, we finally have a real show-stopper of a house!
Here we can see the living area, located in an original section of the barn. The bi-folding doors open up the living space, creating a fluidity between the interior and the beautiful grounds.
With large windows occupying the front section of the pitched roof, the interior enjoys an abundance of natural light and will remain well-ventilated during the summer months.
In this shot, it's possible to see the connecting 'knuckle' that sits between the two parts of the house.
The design is practical and discreet, with glass panels replacing the front wall to further increase the natural light inside, providing a pleasant view over the landscape as the occupants walk from one area to the other.
The staircase is an example of the modern influence that dominates the interiors.
A glass balustrade provides a barrier without compromising the sense of space in the hallway, and a rich timber has been chosen for the stairs, which boast sharp lines for a smart and contemporary look.
The open-plan kitchen and living area truly is the crowning feature of this project. The old wooden beams of the original barn have been retained, reminding us of the rich history and agricultural nature of the home. The rustic look of the beams are complemented by the exposed brick wall, with traditional casement windows facing out to the garden.
In contrast to these traditional features, stark white walls and cabinets lend the room an edgier, modern style, as do the industrial inspired lights hanging above the kitchen island. With all the mod-cons, quality fittings, and a unique rural charm, this home has discovered the perfect ingredients for a show-stopping interior.
