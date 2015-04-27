Truly spectacular barn transformation

What began as a barn and cow shed is now a stunning contemporary home, located in the historical town of Alrewas, Staffordshire. The home renovation project, undertaken by Alrewas Architecture, aimed to transform two previously run-down farm buildings into one spacious and liveable home for the occupants.

The old cow shed and original barn were renovated to an exceptional standard and a new extension was added for additional living space. A 'knuckle' (or connecting extension) joins the old and new sections of the property, and now 'Mellor Barns' is undeniably a family home to be proud of.

Not only is it an example of stunning architecture, it also boasts underfloor heating and Porotherm blocks to ensure the transfer of heat around the home is as efficient and eco-friendly as possible. In addition to this, seventeen solar panels have been added to the roof and the property has also been fitted with a wood-burning stove.

Let's take a closer look…