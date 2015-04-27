homify 360°: An old school house reinvented

The history of this humble brick building on the outskirts of Aberdeen is rich and varied, and has played a significant role in the small Scottish community of Banchory. Having once been used as a school house and multi-purpose hall for locals, Roundhouse Architecture was chosen by the building's new owners to convert and extend the property to create a house suitable to rent. So, literally with some chalk and a blackboard used when the old hall served as a primary school, the architects sketched up some proposals to get the project under way. What resulted was a polished two bedroom home which made best use of the high ceilings of the old hall, with a new mezzanine level installed, and a classic yet modern interior style.
Driving up the pebble driveway towards the once school house we are greeted by a traditional stone exterior, which has been given a fresh burst of colour in the trim of the painted timber panels. Not wanting to over do it, a more classic white trim has been left for the window frames that surround the old hall.
We love the juxtaposition created between the old and the new. Not only in colour, but also in contrasting materials, texture and form; the rough stone varies greatly to the more rigid nature of the door.
As you can see, the designers have made best use of the generous height of the ceilings in this wing of the home, building a mezzanine level for added floor space, which is accessed by the stunning spiral staircase that stands tall in the centre of the room. The client used their in-house carpenter to single handedly carry out the majority of the work, whilst the clients themselves applied their knack and interest in interior décor and design to create the stylish interior we can see here. Opting for a simple yet ultra-stylish colour scheme of whites, greys, and the lovely tones of timber, we think they've done a stellar job.
The second wing of the home is a little more intimate, with more regular height ceilings for the other living spaces. Timeless whites and greys, and ever-changing shapes and shadows of sunlight are bounced around the hall by the irregularly-shaped mirrors. Keeping the tile flooring warm throughout the often frigid winters of northern Scotland is an underfloor heating system, helping those dreaded midnight runs to the loo to be a little more bearable. The sharp lines of the shadows that are cast throughout are a subtle contrast to the wavy shape of the mirrors and the staircase, showcasing the eye for detail and knack of the would-be interior designer clients.
Oak is a classic choice of timber for interiors, be it in the flooring, furniture, and in this case, the staircase. Its natural beauty can be left unfinished and raw, or can be lacquered to any desired finish for a more refined look. A staircase need not serve an entirely practical purpose, but can be built to become an often favourite feature of an interior, much like in this project.
Overall a respectful conversion that has been given a little contemporary flair that we're sure was snapped up for letting as fast as you can say "aye lassie!".