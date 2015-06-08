How to choose a stylish rug for your home

Rugs date back to the Neolithic age (around 7000 B.C), and considering their vast and impressive history, they're often an item that is neglected in the overall interior design of our domestic spaces. Within living rooms, larger items and bulky furniture pieces tend to reign supreme in terms of importance. We place a great deal of significance in choosing a stylish and comfortable dining chair, bed, or sofa, but tend to neglect the importance of a well-chosen floor covering. Rugs not only look fabulous, they tie the room together, and ensure a cohesion between the living space and its furniture. Generally, rugs are not an inexpensive purchase, so it makes practical sense to ensure you pick the right one.

Don’t rush your decision: a rug will exert a strong influence on the aesthetics of the space, and the wrong rug can make a room feel chaotic and fragmentary. Nowadays, there are numerous options, styles, colours and designs available. If you are unsure where to begin when choosing a cover for your floor, let homify help with the following handy hints and stylish examples below.