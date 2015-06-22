How to: incorporate a wine cellar into your home

Wine cellars—a sign of distinction, as well as a classy and sophisticated way to store ones cherished bottles of liquor. Often seen as an opulent and luxurious home fixture, the wine cellar evokes refinement, elegance, sophistication and are a highly civilised way to store one’s intoxicants. These days the seemingly culturally discriminating wine cellar is a mainstay in many homes and domestic spaces.

Today on homify we are looking at ingenious and original ways to incorporate this tasteful and practical household component. Take a peek at some brilliant examples below, and get some inspiration to begin planning your new or improved wine cellar today.