6 must-have garden accessories

Everyone has an idea of what creates their ideal outdoor space, it might be a good outside kitchen, exquisite barbeque, plenty of greenery, tasty veggie patch, or simply a quiet and well-designed low maintenance sanctuary. Whichever you garden preference might be, there are always plenty of accessories available to adorn your area, and inject a little impressive entertainment into the space. But where to begin, with so many different products, options, designs, and contraptions on the market, it can be difficult to know where to start.
This week at homify, we’ve gone back to basics and are here to present you with 6 must-have and envy-worthy items that are sure to boost your outdoor aesthetic, and ensure maximum enjoyment. Take a gander at the following examples, and start enjoying the spring in your well-equipped and stylish garden.
With summer on the way, many of us have started establishing our spring plants and herbs. But where to put them? This is one question that is constantly an issue within my household, we have too many plants, and not enough space. Enter the plant stand—this wonderful invention creates a home for all of your herbs, succulents, cacti, ferns, or flowers. Simply place on a terrace, deck or balcony, and you have instant storage for all your frondescent needs.
There are very few people in this world who don’t enjoy pizza—from the Chicago deep dish, the New York deli style, or the simplicity of a classic Italian pizza, everyone enjoys this versatile cuisine. Why not bring a little professional edge into your home pizza baking, and invest in wood fire cooker? This one from La Hacienda is compact, easy to use, and perfect for a large or small outdoor area. Moreover, it has the added benefit of being portable, meaning no difficult outdoor kitchen installation, or troublesome planning. Simply roll it out, cook, and roll it back into your shed, storage, or garage.
Who doesn’t love a hammock? They rock, swing back and forth, and make you feel as though you are on some sort of deserted island with nothing but the cool breeze brushing past your face. If you have two available trees in your garden, consider rigging up a hammock, and utilise your new space as a way to relax, unwind, and enjoy the great outdoors. If of course you don’t have two trees, there are plenty of free-standing options that offer the relaxation without the tiresome or tricky installation.
Ok, not exactly a garden accessory, but a wonderful way to get outside and enjoy the spring sun. Invest in a good picnic basket or case, and you will be rewarded with hours of fun in the sun. This example is a great illustration of a food carrier that will stay cool while you are out, preserving all of those tasty sandwiches, drinks, and cheeses.
How many times have you been to a friend’s house, only to discover they have illuminated their gorgeous outdoor space with a disastrously frigid bright blue fluorescent light? Consequently, instead of the gathering being an intimate place to relax and chat, you tend to feel like a collection of flies, buzzing around a central point of illumination, waiting for that poor soul to fly too close and singe their wings. Instead of hosting a calamitous shindig, why not invest in some subtle mood lighting and inject a little soul into your space with a lantern. Rest it on the table, or hang it on the wall, lanterns are a perfect way to light up your garden and evoke a sense of tranquillity.
People are drawn to fire pits like no other outdoor accessory—if you want to make sure your outside entertaining area is effective, stylish and fabulous, then look no further than a fire pit. Place your fire pit outside and surround it with some comfortable seating, or simply some green grass on which to sit. If you don’t want to bother with firewood or huge plumes of smoke, consider a kerosene burner such as the one demonstrated here, it will look fabulous, provide warmth, and avoid the unnecessary effort of timber chopping.