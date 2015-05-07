6 must-have garden accessories

Everyone has an idea of what creates their ideal outdoor space, it might be a good outside kitchen, exquisite barbeque, plenty of greenery, tasty veggie patch, or simply a quiet and well-designed low maintenance sanctuary. Whichever you garden preference might be, there are always plenty of accessories available to adorn your area, and inject a little impressive entertainment into the space. But where to begin, with so many different products, options, designs, and contraptions on the market, it can be difficult to know where to start.

This week at homify, we’ve gone back to basics and are here to present you with 6 must-have and envy-worthy items that are sure to boost your outdoor aesthetic, and ensure maximum enjoyment. Take a gander at the following examples, and start enjoying the spring in your well-equipped and stylish garden.