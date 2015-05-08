Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

5 spectacular garden lanterns

press profile homify press profile homify
Greige - Outdoor Candle Holders and Lanterns, Greige Greige Balconies, verandas & terracesAccessories & decoration
Loading admin actions …

From the gorgeous canal illumination of Venice, to the delicate paper lanterns of China, outdoor lighting has always played a significant role in garden décor, decoration, and design. These portable devices have a far reaching, interesting and varied history—seen in almost all parts of the world, lanterns were extremely prevalent in ancient Egypt, Greece, China, Europe, and the Middle East. They were constructed from silk, paper, iron, and sometimes even the hides of animals. As well as having a practical use for lighting one’s space, lanterns were seen as decorative, and often used as emblems during traditional ceremony, liturgical entrances, and celebratory festivals. 

Fast forward to the 21st century and lantern use is still extremely ubiquitous, we use them to light our front porches, our decks, terraces, interior common areas, and more importantly, our gardens. This week we are taking a look at some gorgeous examples of garden lantern illumination. From the bright, the bold, and the beautiful, to the rustic and charming, you are sure to find some inspiration to light your outdoor space easily and stylishly.

Classic, stylish and practical

Brass Lanterns homify GardenAccessories & decoration
homify

Brass Lanterns

homify
homify
homify

For that truly luxurious and shabby-chic outdoor space, take a look at these fantastic glass lanterns. Oozing with class and lavishness, the bronze/copper finish of the metal is perfectly contrasted against the sleek and glossy glass. The wonderful about these lanterns is their practicality. They can be used or placed anywhere you need a subtle hint of light. Furthermore, they can hold a candle that is large enough to burn for many hours, so unlike a tea light candle, you won’t be constantly replacing them. Pair these delightful garden lights with a contrasting dark colour scheme, deep green plants and foliage, as well as rustic furniture. Moreover, if you don’t wish to sit these on your table, consider a wall mounted hook so you can hang them along your wall, or above your dining space.

Whimsical wanderlust

Indian Garden Lanterns Hen and Hammock GardenLighting
Hen and Hammock

Indian Garden Lanterns

Hen and Hammock
Hen and Hammock
Hen and Hammock

Similar to something straight out of a Lewis Carroll novel, these candle holders are poised above the foliage for maximum viewing, and stand out as a highlight within the garden. Whimsical and decorative, these light stems present themselves as handy outdoor lanterns, perfect for a garden party, or simply to illuminate a path within your space. When implementing lanterns such as these, ensure you give each one enough space between the other and place them in a garden bed or hedge as opposed to simply into the earth. This will ensure they look fabulous and in-keeping with the area.

Colourful and exciting

Garden LED Hurricane Lamps Dotcomgiftshop GardenLighting
Dotcomgiftshop

Garden LED Hurricane Lamps

Dotcomgiftshop
Dotcomgiftshop
Dotcomgiftshop

For that burst of colour in your garden or outdoor space, take a look at these bright and exciting garden lanterns. Candle-free, these lanterns are the perfect way to illuminate your dining or entertaining area, as well as ensure your domestic space is interesting and vibrant. These lively lanterns work excellently with each other, you can mix the different hues within the space, or conversely, choose one colour and dot them around your garden, to create a warm and luminous glow.

Something a little different

Whale Ships Oil Lantern Vintage Archive Balconies, verandas & terracesLighting
Vintage Archive

Whale Ships Oil Lantern

Vintage Archive
Vintage Archive
Vintage Archive

This lantern is a little different—from first glance it looks like a wire globe, or a minute version of an earth-like sphere. Upon closer inspection we can see that this is actually an extremely interesting garden lantern. Supplied by the Vintage Archive, if you want to create a little intrigue and interest within your space, try incorporating some of these fascinating and attention-grabbing globe-esque lanterns.

Rustic driftwood charm

Driftwood Hurricane Vase Greige Balconies, verandas & terracesAccessories & decoration
Greige

Driftwood Hurricane Vase

Greige
Greige
Greige

Not exactly a lantern, but an excellent way to light one’s outdoor space, this candle holder is fabricated from found driftwood, and acts as a perfect addition to a rustic or country-style outdoor setting. Coordinate this table centrepiece with crisp white or cream linen, vintage tableware, and rustic furniture. Alternatively, use this to inject a little age or life into your contemporary space, and enjoy the contrast between the rustic timber, the light glass, and the chic modern aesthetic of the furniture.

6 extraordinary bedroom ideas
How do you illuminate your garden? Let us know your thoughts and ideas in the comments below.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks