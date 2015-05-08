5 spectacular garden lanterns

From the gorgeous canal illumination of Venice, to the delicate paper lanterns of China, outdoor lighting has always played a significant role in garden décor, decoration, and design. These portable devices have a far reaching, interesting and varied history—seen in almost all parts of the world, lanterns were extremely prevalent in ancient Egypt, Greece, China, Europe, and the Middle East. They were constructed from silk, paper, iron, and sometimes even the hides of animals. As well as having a practical use for lighting one’s space, lanterns were seen as decorative, and often used as emblems during traditional ceremony, liturgical entrances, and celebratory festivals.

Fast forward to the 21st century and lantern use is still extremely ubiquitous, we use them to light our front porches, our decks, terraces, interior common areas, and more importantly, our gardens. This week we are taking a look at some gorgeous examples of garden lantern illumination. From the bright, the bold, and the beautiful, to the rustic and charming, you are sure to find some inspiration to light your outdoor space easily and stylishly.