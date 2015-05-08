5 spectacular garden lanterns

From the gorgeous canal illumination of Venice, to the delicate paper lanterns of China, outdoor lighting has always played a significant role in garden décor, decoration, and design. These portable devices have a far reaching, interesting and varied history—seen in almost all parts of the world, lanterns were extremely prevalent in ancient Egypt, Greece, China, Europe, and the Middle East. They were constructed from silk, paper, iron, and sometimes even the hides of animals. As well as having a practical use for lighting one’s space, lanterns were seen as decorative, and often used as emblems during traditional ceremony, liturgical entrances, and celebratory festivals.
Fast forward to the 21st century and lantern use is still extremely ubiquitous, we use them to light our front porches, our decks, terraces, interior common areas, and more importantly, our gardens. This week we are taking a look at some gorgeous examples of garden lantern illumination. From the bright, the bold, and the beautiful, to the rustic and charming, you are sure to find some inspiration to light your outdoor space easily and stylishly.
For that truly luxurious and shabby-chic outdoor space, take a look at these fantastic glass lanterns. Oozing with class and lavishness, the bronze/copper finish of the metal is perfectly contrasted against the sleek and glossy glass. The wonderful about these lanterns is their practicality. They can be used or placed anywhere you need a subtle hint of light. Furthermore, they can hold a candle that is large enough to burn for many hours, so unlike a tea light candle, you won’t be constantly replacing them. Pair these delightful garden lights with a contrasting dark colour scheme, deep green plants and foliage, as well as rustic furniture. Moreover, if you don’t wish to sit these on your table, consider a wall mounted hook so you can hang them along your wall, or above your dining space.
Similar to something straight out of a Lewis Carroll novel, these candle holders are poised above the foliage for maximum viewing, and stand out as a highlight within the garden. Whimsical and decorative, these light stems present themselves as handy outdoor lanterns, perfect for a garden party, or simply to illuminate a path within your space. When implementing lanterns such as these, ensure you give each one enough space between the other and place them in a garden bed or hedge as opposed to simply into the earth. This will ensure they look fabulous and in-keeping with the area.
For that burst of colour in your garden or outdoor space, take a look at these bright and exciting garden lanterns. Candle-free, these lanterns are the perfect way to illuminate your dining or entertaining area, as well as ensure your domestic space is interesting and vibrant. These lively lanterns work excellently with each other, you can mix the different hues within the space, or conversely, choose one colour and dot them around your garden, to create a warm and luminous glow.
This lantern is a little different—from first glance it looks like a wire globe, or a minute version of an earth-like sphere. Upon closer inspection we can see that this is actually an extremely interesting garden lantern. Supplied by the Vintage Archive, if you want to create a little intrigue and interest within your space, try incorporating some of these fascinating and attention-grabbing globe-esque lanterns.
Not exactly a lantern, but an excellent way to light one’s outdoor space, this candle holder is fabricated from found driftwood, and acts as a perfect addition to a rustic or country-style outdoor setting. Coordinate this table centrepiece with crisp white or cream linen, vintage tableware, and rustic furniture. Alternatively, use this to inject a little age or life into your contemporary space, and enjoy the contrast between the rustic timber, the light glass, and the chic modern aesthetic of the furniture.