6 extraordinary bedroom ideas

If your bedroom is looking a little dull, a bit dowdy, or a dash dreary, it is definitely time to consider a renovation and refresh. Our bedrooms are our sanctuaries, special places in which we can hide, refresh and renew ourselves for the hectic day ahead. It is for this reason that we must ensure the space is nourishing, wholesome, and fit for plenty of sumptuous rest and relaxation. As well as having a tranquil and serene sleeping space, often we want something with a little zest, a lively yet peaceful space, which instils a sense of fun and whimsicality, as well as placidity.

For some bright and bubbly bedroom inspiration, look no further than today’s colourful ideabook with these exciting examples below.