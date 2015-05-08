6 extraordinary bedroom ideas

If your bedroom is looking a little dull, a bit dowdy, or a dash dreary, it is definitely time to consider a renovation and refresh. Our bedrooms are our sanctuaries, special places in which we can hide, refresh and renew ourselves for the hectic day ahead. It is for this reason that we must ensure the space is nourishing, wholesome, and fit for plenty of sumptuous rest and relaxation. As well as having a tranquil and serene sleeping space, often we want something with a little zest, a lively yet peaceful space, which instils a sense of fun and whimsicality, as well as placidity.
For some bright and bubbly bedroom inspiration, look no further than today’s colourful ideabook with these exciting examples below.
When creating a bright bedroom we often assume it has to be filled with bright and spectacular colours, however this is not necessarily the case. This white bedroom is bright, airy and beautiful. Super stylish, this space oozes appeal and luxurious comfort. From the gorgeously textured white bed linen, to the coordinating throw cushions, this room will appeal to those that like their spaces, clean, crisp, yet liveable. To emulate this design in your own sleeping quarters, choose a plush white rug, white colour scheme, similarly hued seating, and plenty of lavish yet recessive accessories.
Perhaps you are looking for something a little more traditional? This floral bedroom is the epitome of quaint, luxurious, classic and contemporary all rolled into one slick and sleek sleeping space. This bedroom may look tricky to create in your own home, but it is actually fairly simple. Combine a mixture of different floral patterns, and ensure you choose colours that complement each other. Mustard yellow, crisp white, tawny cream, and pastel blue create a harmonious space that works wonderfully. The stand out piece of decorating within this space is the upholstered bed. If you are thinking of redecorating your room, consider something outside the norm, and pick a fabric for your bed that is patterned and colourful.
This bright bedroom employs the use of artistic elements to create a space that feels welcoming yet plush. The key to the success of this space is the feature wall, which ensures the accessories and accoutrements tie in with the overall design. Pick a wallpaper that is painterly in style, colourful, but with muted or pastel tones to ensure it isn’t overpowering. Coordinate this with an upholstered bedhead, blue bed linen, and matching curtains.
If you want a room that is bursting with originality and eclecticism, then look no further than this stylish sleeping space. A mixture of patterns and colours blend effortlessly to create a sense of character and interest. Think contemporary tribal elements, and floral patterns contrasted against geometric and futuristic prints. Moreober, add bright hues of magenta, ultramarine and crisp white for a space that is outrageously stylish and superb.
To create interest in your bedroom space, consider the use of different textures and colours. This room shows a detail of the bed and side table which perfectly illustrate how you can infuse curiosity and intrigue simply with some well-chosen pieces of furniture and textiles. The contemporary low-boy to the right of the bed is sleek with a dark timber veneer, while the bed is white, soft, and super comfortable. The yellow velvet blanket further enhances this space and ensures the room is modern yet liveable.
When creating a bright or bubbly room, you need not spend all your money on nifty pieces of furniture or glamorous accessories. This space shows how a few thoughtful items can contribute to the space as a whole, and ensure the ambience is lively and comfortable. Choose a crocheted quilt for a retro vintage vibe, and add a floor standing mirror for a shabby-luxe aesthetic.