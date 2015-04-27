Refurbished 1970s bungalow on the Cornish coast

What comes to mind when you hear '1970s bungalow'? It's most likely bad décor and dodgy interiors, rather than the fine modern interior architecture that you're about to see. Believe it or not, this 3 bed bungalow in Sennen, Cornwall, is actually a seventies build, but has been given a new lease of life thanks to the talented team at Hurditch Architecture. An extension has been added, which encompasses a light and elegant open-plan kitchen and dining space, and bifolding doors now open out on to the garden, which enjoys panoramic views over the sea and countryside. This house doesn't merely boast a beautiful living area; it's also energy efficient thanks to high levels of insulation and air tightness, heat recovery ventilation, and the selection of sustainable or recyclable building materials.
Not at all your typical 70's bungalow, this home looks fresh, modern and inviting. The light timber exterior of the extension juxtaposes the dark frames of the windows and patio doors, as well as the roof, which appears to be made of steel. High quality, durable materials have been chosen for the project to ensure that the build stands the test of time and withstands the elements, as it is relatively exposed due to it's hilltop location. The stone patio area is a practical and functional choice for the small garden, where the occupants can sit out and enjoy the view over the spectacular Cornish coast.
Here we get a close-up of the contemporary patio area, with bifolding doors opening right back, removing the barrier between the interior and the endless expanse of countryside and nature beyond. Combined with the fresh white walls and pale timber, the home takes on an invigorating quality and appears to work in harmony with the natural environment. As mentioned, it does this in a quantifiable way too, being ultra eco-friendly and sustainable.
The dining area benefits from plenty of natural light and sunshine, adopting a calming atmosphere perfect for unwinding after a long day. The wooden beams and metal support rods all remain on display for a rustic, modern farmhouse feel. This striking feature gives the interior an edge, whilst the kitchen cabinets, work tops, and furniture, fall into the classic category.
From this angle we can see the brick wall at the back of the room, providing some seemingly authentic rustic charm. It's easy to forget that this property only came into existence around 40 years ago, and this is in fact a completely modern extension. A combination of traditional interior design and modern architecture strikes the perfect balance. The cream kitchen is typical to country style homes, and this country style theme is continued in the sitting room with green tartan upholstery, providing an eye-catching and cosy feature. We feel totally at home!
Lastly, we get an overview of what was imagined by the architects when they decided to take on this project. We can see the extension, which we have taken a look around today, as well as the adjoining bungalow and outdoor spaces. The property is completely detached and enjoys a very private spot—the only neighbours to consider are the animals and wildlife!
