The revival of a British family home

As with many owners of typical freestanding homes with gardens, when it comes to extending or renovating, a more open plan layout, more access to natural light, and a more connected relationship to the garden are often high on the wish list. The owners of this once typical family home in Plymouth wished to tackle these three issues, as well as create a more contemporary home for the family to enjoy. With this brief in mind, architects Roger & Jones were called in to replace what was once a ghastly lean-to conservatory, and replace it with an extension over 4 metres wide, featuring bi-fold doors, and dramatically adjusting the way the home owners interact with their garden.
Here we are offered a view of the finished project just after completion. Once the garden is landscaped and given a little time to flourish, you can just imagine how much use the new open plan kitchen/living/dining area and new patio will see.
In comparison to this image that gives us an insight into what the rear of the house was like before, we now get a real feel for the radical change the home has undergone. The previous lean-to conservatory/utility room was drab and unsightly, so the utility facilities were relocated to another new side extension, that also incorporated access to the garden, and downstairs toilet.
High on the brief of the occupants was the desire to maximise their views out onto the garden, which has well and truly been met with the near full-width folding aluminium doors. The sloping soffit of the roof helps to create a roomy feeling in the open plan space, which is enhanced by the 3 new skylights that permit natural light to flood in from all angles.
An ever popular monochrome interior colour scheme is apparent, with a bright feature wall of patterned wallpaper adding a little colour and charm. Lightly polished floorboards are always a good choice for any room of any interior design style; their adaptability and ability to work with a broad range of styles ensures they will remain timeless, even while your interior tastes will change over the years.
A particular favourite interior piece of the new extension is the translucent lamp shades, which ensure no light entering the extension from above is blocked. Now, the family can interact and enjoy one another's company in a way that was not possible before, in a home that was dark, not connected to the garden, and unnecessarily partitioned.
