The revival of a British family home

A particular favourite interior piece of the new extension is the translucent lamp shades, which ensure no light entering the extension from above is blocked. Now, the family can interact and enjoy one another's company in a way that was not possible before, in a home that was dark, not connected to the garden, and unnecessarily partitioned.

Want to see how another family has extended their home to change the way they live for the better? Then take a look at this side return and rear garden extension in Peckham.