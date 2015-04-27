Your browser is out-of-date.

The revival of a British family home

James Rippon James Rippon
Extension and Alterations - St. Bridget's Avenue, Plymouth, Rogers and Jones Architects Rogers and Jones Architects Rustic style houses
As with many owners of typical freestanding homes with gardens, when it comes to extending or renovating, a more open plan layout, more access to natural light, and a more connected relationship to the garden are often high on the wish list. The owners of this once typical family home in Plymouth wished to tackle these three issues, as well as create a more contemporary home for the family to enjoy. With this brief in mind, architects Roger & Jones were called in to replace what was once a ghastly lean-to conservatory, and replace it with an extension over 4 metres wide, featuring bi-fold doors, and dramatically adjusting the way the home owners interact with their garden.

Open & airy

After works - exterior shot with bifold doors open Rogers and Jones Architects Modern houses
After works—exterior shot with bifold doors open

Here we are offered a view of the finished project just after completion. Once the garden is landscaped and given a little time to flourish, you can just imagine how much use the new open plan kitchen/living/dining area  and new patio will see.

Before image

Before works Rogers and Jones Architects Rustic style houses
Before works

In comparison to this image that gives us an insight into what the rear of the house was like before, we now get a real feel for the radical change the home has undergone. The previous lean-to conservatory/utility room was drab and unsightly, so the utility facilities were relocated to another new side extension, that also incorporated access to the garden, and downstairs toilet.

A new way to interact with the garden

Dining area Rogers and Jones Architects Modern dining room
Dining area

High on the brief of the occupants was the desire to maximise their views out onto the garden, which has well and truly been met with the near full-width folding aluminium doors. The sloping soffit of the roof helps to create a roomy feeling in the open plan space, which is enhanced by the 3 new skylights that permit natural light to flood in from all angles.

Monochrome, with splashes of colour

Kitchen (side) Rogers and Jones Architects Modern kitchen
Kitchen (side)

An ever popular monochrome interior colour scheme is apparent, with a bright feature wall of patterned wallpaper adding a little colour and charm. Lightly polished floorboards are always a good choice for any room of any interior design style; their adaptability and ability to work with a broad range of styles ensures they will remain timeless, even while your interior tastes will change over the years.

Changed the way they live

Dining room/kitchen island Rogers and Jones Architects Modern kitchen
Dining room/kitchen island

A particular favourite interior piece of the new extension is the translucent lamp shades, which ensure no light entering the extension from above is blocked. Now, the family can interact and enjoy one another's company in a way that was not possible before, in a home that was dark, not connected to the garden, and unnecessarily partitioned. 

Want to see how another family has extended their home to change the way they live for the better? Then take a look at this side return and rear garden extension in Peckham.

What would you have done different with this extension? Let us know your ideas below.

