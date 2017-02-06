​Affordable home extension for a detached home

In a world where small rooms just won’t cut it in terms of functionality and beauty, it’s up to renovation projects in order to get the best out of one’s home – and this includes adding extensions onto existing properties.

Thus, today on homify 360°, we take a look at a rear extension that was added to an existing detached property which required a seamless integration with the current conservatory. Architectural firm Design Studio Architects injected a strong batch of creativity into this project, adding modern facilities to traditional surfaces while enhancing the available space.

Sliding- and folding doors were implemented, as well as roof lights in order to flood the new extension (an open-plan kitchen) with natural light. Creating a level threshold between the kitchen and the conservatory was a key feature that resulted in a fluid, flowing connection between the interior living spaces and the exterior garden.

Let’s take a look at the stunning results…