​Affordable home extension for a detached home

In a world where small rooms just won’t cut it in terms of functionality and beauty, it’s up to renovation projects in order to get the best out of one’s home – and this includes adding extensions onto existing properties.
Thus, today on homify 360°, we take a look at a rear extension that was added to an existing detached property which required a seamless integration with the current conservatory. Architectural firm Design Studio Architects injected a strong batch of creativity into this project, adding modern facilities to traditional surfaces while enhancing the available space.
Sliding- and folding doors were implemented, as well as roof lights in order to flood the new extension (an open-plan kitchen) with natural light. Creating a level threshold between the kitchen and the conservatory was a key feature that resulted in a fluid, flowing connection between the interior living spaces and the exterior garden.
Let’s take a look at the stunning results…
What better way to approach this new project’s look than from the outside which allows us an inside look? Bi-fold doors in crisp white contrast splendidly with the rusty-red hues of the textured brick walls – ‘charm’ meets ‘contemporary’, if you will.
And the colour palette gets even more interesting once we notice the whites and greys that seem to dominate the kitchen space. But more on that in a little while…
Taking a few steps back allows us to really appreciate how this new extension links up with the outdoor garden – it is almost as if the green lawn is spilling out from inside the house.
And thanks to those generous doors zig-zagging open, the socialising space becomes so much more, regardless of whether it’s an indoor- or an outdoor affair.
Of course the new kitchen isn’t all about looking pretty (it offers up decent storage spaces, ample worktop surfaces and a multi-functional layout), but you can’t deny the visual appeal it offers thanks to the patterns and colours.
A delightful stone look with a brick-like motif adorns the focal wall, while the dining table opts for a more circular style via its patterns. And notice how select décor touches’ bright hues (the red flowers and vase, for example) stand out even more brilliantly thanks to the neutral colour palette.
Making use of skylights has exponentially increased the amount of incoming natural light in this space. But it’s not just about added functionality – can you imagine the superb vibe that is enjoyed in this space, and how it changes depending on the weather?
For example, a candle-lit dinner during a light drizzle; a cosy family dinner while it’s snowing outside; enjoying a get-together with the friends while stars sparkle through the glazed surfaces, etc.
The incoming light causes quite the decorative display of glows on the wall surfaces, enhanced even further thanks to the textures and patterns of the stone – so much so, that there’s no need to add any additional décor or wall-art pieces! Sunlight seems perfectly capable of adorning the interior surfaces.
