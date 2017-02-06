​Renovating a back garden

Got some extra space in your back garden? Instead of filling it up with flowers, how about opting for something more useful, like a swimming pool and a bar area? That way, the whole family (not to mention the friends) can enjoy it on a regular basis!
That is exactly the thought process that kick-started this little renovation on today’s ‘before and after’ segment, which took a horribly overlooked garden to new and elegant heights.
It doesn’t take a genius to figure out that this space was terribly underused.
What a massive difference the new concrete surfaces make to the area, and the project isn’t even completed yet!
Concrete, stone and tile all add a rich and contemporary look to the space, forming superb new areas such as the pool, a bar area and even a covered car port. And don’t forget the crucial little details which make all the difference in terms of functionality and visual appeal, like the outdoor lighting, pebble garden, plants, etc.
More time, more touches, and it looks as if this project is really shaping up to become a prime (and practical) outdoor space.
Ceiling lights were added to the carport area, as well as roof fans in case the family decides to have an outdoor get-together. After all, now that they have a pool (or will very soon), their options in terms of al fresco socialising are increasing.
Lighting and water were the final touches to call this project “complete” – and how stunning is that blue glow which adds a tranquil quality to the entire outdoor space?
And due to exterior lighting fixtures being placed in various locations (against walls, in ceilings, in the pool, etc.), this garden has now become a prime hot-spot which can be used at any time of day and night.
How sleek and elegant is this area thanks to the stone flooring, white wall surfaces, ceiling downlighters, etc? And the corner bar area (which adds a nice contrast to the space thanks to its diagonal layout) with its metal pergola completes the picture perfectly!
From lighting designers to moving companies, we have them all here on homify, and much more.
Can you believe that this area used to be filled with rubble, overgrown plants and just an overall sense of unsightliness?
Now it’s become a prime back garden paradise with a stylish and modern look, not to mention heaps of potential in terms of quality time.
