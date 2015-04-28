An architectural marvel in Derbyshire

Although the term modernist architecture might seem foreign and a little too difficult to understand, you are likely to have been exposed to more modernist buildings than you may initially expect. It is a term used loosely, and is very broad, but it can be defined by a number of key factors. While the name might suggest it is architectural buildings being constructed at present, it actually defines architecture that is forward-thinking for its time, and is often related to the rapid modernisation of society in the 20th century. One particular modernist architecture school was the Bauhaus; in which this home in Derbyshire has drawn some inspiration. Titled Windrush, this home by Rayner Davies Architects has been designed in a simple yet visually impactful way, taking inspiration from the famous 20th century architecture school, and giving it a little contemporary flair, all with modern building technologies helping to reduce the homes environmental footprint and utility bills.
The newly built home in the small village of Quarndon in Derbyshire is actually a replacement of an old dwelling, which gave the architects a clean slate to work with on such a spacious property. The new design aimed to provide more rational and flexible open plan spaces for the occupants, and to ensure panoramic views of the lush surrounds to the rear were ever present.
Here we see the front of the home, that follows the curved nature of the rear façade. While the rear was dominated by glass to keep the view always in sight, the front adopts a more minimal approach, with irregular but carefully curated window placements; something common in the early homes of Bauhaus design.
The side of the home has a small wing that faces out towards the front, serving as a retreat from the rest of the house. Suitable for a home office, a study, teenager's bedroom or home library, an escape from the sometimes chaotic living areas of a family home is always a good idea.
A mix of muted colours, textures, materials and decorative elements gives this home a minimal, yet slightly eclectic design scheme. Look closely and you notice the wall is a series of slatted timber panels that serve as a divide for the home without sacrificing light filtration, or too much privacy.
A minimal yet strongly impacting staircase connects the two floors, accessible from the double-height entrance. Simple colours and materials such as concrete were commonplace in Bauhaus design; the polished concrete floor is a subtle nod to the 20th century design movement. The bespoke glass balustrades ensures that the light which filters through the slatted timber walls is not blocked, keeping the breezy feeling of the open spaces.
Much like the rest of the carefully designed home, the bathroom is light, bright, and the ideal space to begin your day. The luxurious timber of the shower floor continues the slatted timber theme that runs throughout, and makes us wonder if the occupants might for a second think they are rinsing off in an outdoor shower in Bali.
