A luxurious family home

When it comes to architecture and interior design, what is it that makes you go “wow”? Is it multiple storeys, a big swimming pool, fabulous wallpaper, the latest in cutting-edge kitchen appliances… ?
Well, regardless of what floats your style boat, we are sure today’s homify 360° discovery will have a positive impact (to say the least), for it is one of those architectural beauties which presents a decent yet charming vision for the front exterior, and then completely turns the tables for the interior- and rear spaces. Yes, a design surprise!
But first, the front façade…
From the front side, the house looks quite cosy and cute, yet nobody will be blamed for not being flabbergasted by its appearance. With light neutral hues, a wooden door in a warm colour, timber garden fencing and a charming garden, this little house flaunts a quirky little look reminiscent of a country cottage.
Agreed? Hold that thought…
Who said anything about “little”? We only have to scope out the rear side of the house for all worlds like “cute” and “quirky” to be replaced by “majestic” and “striking”.
Here is where the house’s true size is revealed, for the structure is actually built on a sloping landscape. The large windows tease us as to what is happening on the inside of the house, while the abundance of fresh touches in the garden implore us to stay a little longer and explore the exterior space some more.
So, let’s do both!
With this view, we get to scope out the grand interiors while also enjoying a glimpse of the garden through those stunning windows.
High-rise ceilings treat this living area to a lavish ambience, which is balanced out via the charms and more homey touches of the furniture and décor pieces.
And speaking of contrast, notice how the modern ceiling pendants offset with the traditional-style items like the wooden table and country fireplace.
For a more private area like the bedroom, the architects opted for a smaller layout – makes perfect sense, as this allows the homeowners much more potential for the living area in terms of socialising.
The bedroom’s sense of style mirrors the living room perfectly – country chic, although with a much more lush and comfortable look. Notice, for example, that here we have gorgeous curtains, where as the living area had none.
And the “wow” factor continues into the bathroom, which presents perhaps the “countriest” look in the whole house. Warm wooden surfaces adorn not only the door, but also the vanity and cabinets.
To ensure a light look, the ceilings and walls were kept white, enhanced perfectly by natural lighting streaming in through a window – and notice again, no curtains or blinds.
Well, if you had such a fantastic garden view, wouldn’t you want to enjoy as much of it as possible?
To take a look around an even more glamorous British house, behold: A luxury Surrey home.