A luxurious family home

When it comes to architecture and interior design, what is it that makes you go “wow”? Is it multiple storeys, a big swimming pool, fabulous wallpaper, the latest in cutting-edge kitchen appliances… ?

Well, regardless of what floats your style boat, we are sure today’s homify 360° discovery will have a positive impact (to say the least), for it is one of those architectural beauties which presents a decent yet charming vision for the front exterior, and then completely turns the tables for the interior- and rear spaces. Yes, a design surprise!

But first, the front façade…