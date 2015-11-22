The essentials for hosting a housewarming party to remember

Did you just buy or move to a new house? Then you must be head over heels with the new time in your life and wish to share it with your world. What better way than throwing a house warming party?

The social gathering, of course, will take some organising. There are many factors that must be evaluated. Who should come? What will the guests eat and drink? How much will it cost? Who will clean the aftermath? But don’t be overwhelmed by the difficulties of your house warming party because we are here to help make it the best it can be! After all, it is through these social gatherings that we bond and connect over experiences with our friends, old and new.

Let’s see our guide to the most amazing house warming party!