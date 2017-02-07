​A £14k Hampshire kitchen renovation

Today on our ‘before and after’ segment, we take a look at how the heart of one family home got a remarkable upgrade to make it a more befitting space for the 21st century. Yes, when it comes to today’s kitchens, substantially more is required than a working oven and fridge. Seeing as space is regarded as a luxury, it is quite vital to have cabinets which help out with storage, yet don’t take up too much legroom themselves.

And then we don’t even mention the fact that a certain style and ambience needs to be flaunted, or else what’s the point of opting for a makeover at all?

Professional kitchen planners Eco German Kitchens are showing us what they are capable of by transforming a small and compact galley kitchen into a smooth and cutting-edge layout in order to maximise every available centimetre of space.

Let’s see how they fared…