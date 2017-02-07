​A £14k Hampshire kitchen renovation

Today on our ‘before and after’ segment, we take a look at how the heart of one family home got a remarkable upgrade to make it a more befitting space for the 21st century. Yes, when it comes to today’s kitchens, substantially more is required than a working oven and fridge. Seeing as space is regarded as a luxury, it is quite vital to have cabinets which help out with storage, yet don’t take up too much legroom themselves.
And then we don’t even mention the fact that a certain style and ambience needs to be flaunted, or else what’s the point of opting for a makeover at all?
Professional kitchen planners Eco German Kitchens are showing us what they are capable of by transforming a small and compact galley kitchen into a smooth and cutting-edge layout in order to maximise every available centimetre of space.
Let’s see how they fared…
Clearly this kitchen had a very outdated look and feel.
Although the wall tiles were meant to add a bit of visual detail, they only made this space feel old. And the same goes for the cabinetry, which didn’t seem very capable of storing a myriad of kitchen goodies.
It is our opinion that if your cabinets are full, yet you still need to store groceries on your countertops, then you have a problem.
We are all for keeping a jar of pasta here or a container with teabags there, but this really was too much!
Now this is much better, and we are not only referring to the fact that the countertops are clean as a whistle.
Flaunting a much more contemporary style, the new white kitchen is treated to a very light colour palette which helps make it seem bigger and brighter. Clean-cut appliances are the order of the day, ensuring that anybody from a novice to a five-star chef can find their way around this kitchen, while also injecting a bit of colour contrast into the space.
And notice the frosted glass of the new cabinet doors, going a long way in hiding clutter and enhancing the clean and open look of the new kitchen.
Thanks to the light colour palette, any additional hues and patterns (for the textiles, décor and furniture) will fit in most comfortably.
And speaking of ‘light’, these designers clearly understand the importance of allowing natural light to enhance a space, seeing as they have included glass wherever possible, such as the door which leads to the adjoining room.
A makeover job clearly intent on not only updating the visual style of a space, but also its functionality – well done!
