Low-cost home improvement ideas

A hula hoop and a cheap sheer curtain are all you need to make your very own romantic bedroom canopy! You could even use a mosquito net or something similar.
Grab the hot glue gun and get sticking.
All you need is some dried beans and fluffy socks. Pour the beans into your socks, sew them together et voila! A comfortable pillow that you can pop in the microwave to give your neck some relief.
homify hint: Make it out of waterproof material and you can even use it in the bath.
All pound shops have bargain rugs, so why not use a glue gun to stick them around old cushions and pillows to create funky slip on sleeves?
You could even add more detailing, such as pom-poms, if your shop has those as well.
For a simple but elegant pantry upgrade, invest in some cheap glass containers and use them to store things like cereal and dry cooking ingredients.
Nobody will ever believe you got the chic look by buying containers from a pound shop.
Grab some permanent markers and go crazy with your artistic flair, drawing beautiful designs on your boring plates.
Simply bake them in your oven afterwards to set the ink and you'll have a unique dining service, courtesy of the pound shop!
Here's a great idea for all you lucky pool owners. Grab a plastic storage tub and a pool noodle, glue sections of the noodle to the top edge of the box and it will float.
Add some ice, a few drinks and maybe some fruit, and you have a floating refreshments crate for the summer!
Wrap colourful pipe cleaners around the ends of your clothes hangers to prevent delicates slipping off and laying in a crumpled heap in the bottom on your wardrobe.
You can even colour-code them to make work clothes stand out.
If you want an easy way to sort your jewellery, grab some ice cube trays. Every pound shop has them and you can pop your earrings and other small items in the individual cubes so you never lose them again.
Slip your trays into a drawer and they'll be safe and sound.
Grab some storage baskets from your pound shop and decorate them with the names of everyone on the house so they each have their own.
Then, as you walk around your home and find discarded items in places they shouldn't be, you can pop them in the right box and ask the owner to sort through and tidy.
If you loved the idea of glass food storage jars but worry you won't remember cooking instructions for some of the contents, grab some parcel tags and write what the ingredient is one one side, followed by cooking instructions on the back.
Simple, elegant and handy!
