How can I improve my small kitchen?

homify Rustic style kitchen
Small kitchens are unique because they make you think more creatively about how you can get the storage you need and the style you want.

Professional kitchen planners are adept at creating breathtaking spaces that lose no functionality due to small proportions and we've found some of their best projects out there to show you today. You honestly won't believe how incredible your tiny kitchen could look, if you take inspiration from some of these brilliant projects.

If you're in the market for a significant upgrade, come with us as we show what you could accomplish!

1. Use partial top cabinets to divide the space appropriately

homify Modern kitchen
2. Add a mosaic splashback

Apartamento pequeno, Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA Modern kitchen
3. Pick a bright colour to make it pop

Apartamento compacto , Concept Engenharia + Design Concept Engenharia + Design Modern kitchen Glass Blue
4. Be daring with your worktop choice

Morumbi, MeyerCortez arquitetura & design MeyerCortez arquitetura & design Modern kitchen
5. Keep it minimalist for brightness

Cobertura Moema, Concept Engenharia + Design Concept Engenharia + Design Modern kitchen Quartz Beige
6. Build storage in wherever you can

Cobertura Moema, Concept Engenharia + Design Concept Engenharia + Design Modern balcony, veranda & terrace MDF Black
7. Consider a retro look

Cozinha, Maceió Al, Cris Nunes Arquiteta Cris Nunes Arquiteta Classic style kitchen
8. Use funky accent tiles everywhere

Cozinha, Barra de São Miguel Al, Cris Nunes Arquiteta Cris Nunes Arquiteta Classic style kitchen
9. Add an integrated breakfast bar

Cozinha, Barra de São Miguel Al, Cris Nunes Arquiteta Cris Nunes Arquiteta Classic style kitchen
10. Mix modern and traditional motifs

homify Rustic style kitchen
11. Go wild with natural wood

homify Classic style kitchen
13. Use long proportions instead of wishing it was wider

casa dei colori, studio ferlazzo natoli studio ferlazzo natoli Eclectic style kitchen
13. Have a freestanding fridge in a corner

Home Staging vivienda Pirineo, Noelia Villalba Interiorista Noelia Villalba Interiorista Country style kitchen
14. Keep it simple with a white and wood scheme

Piso en Sarrià, dom arquitectura dom arquitectura Minimalist kitchen
15. Monochrome always looks elegant

Reforma integral en calle Rosselló de Barcelona, Grupo Inventia Grupo Inventia Mediterranean style kitchen Wood-Plastic Composite White
16. Add a counter to create a sociable U-shape

Apartamento DT, Amanda Carvalho - arquitetura e interiores Amanda Carvalho - arquitetura e interiores Modern kitchen
Amanda Carvalho - arquitetura e interiores
17. Don't underestimate rustic wood!

VÃO DESIGN, MAJÓ Arquitetura de Interiores MAJÓ Arquitetura de Interiores Modern kitchen
18. Create a tiny island that will add more storage

UMA CASA COM PERSONALIDADE !!!, Fernanda Moreira - DESIGN DE INTERIORES Fernanda Moreira - DESIGN DE INTERIORES Mediterranean style kitchen
Fernanda Moreira - DESIGN DE INTERIORES
19. Consider grey (it's the colour of the year!)

Equilibrio de cores , Bethina Wulff Bethina Wulff Modern kitchen
20. Add LED under-cabinet lights

Blue & Cream Gloss Kitchen, Aberdare, South Wales, Hitchings & Thomas Ltd Hitchings & Thomas Ltd Modern kitchen Blue
Blue & Cream Gloss Kitchen, Aberdare, South Wales

This is a great kitchen lighting idea!

21. Prioritise your specialist storage

Dentro e Fora, Juliana Lahóz Arquitetura Juliana Lahóz Arquitetura Modern kitchen
And make it a feature, like this wine rack.

22. Match your splashback and floor

Depa // Studio , DOSA STUDIO DOSA STUDIO Modern kitchen Wood White
23. Add some natural stone for texture

Reforma de apartamento en el Barrio Estadio, ALSE Taller de Arquitectura y Diseño ALSE Taller de Arquitectura y Diseño Modern kitchen
24. Consider industrial touches

Increíbles Propuestas de Cocinas, Nomada Design Studio Nomada Design Studio Mediterranean style kitchen
Such as a concrete counter.

25. Be daring with your tile choices

homify Colonial style kitchen Tiles Multicolored
26. Make wood a feature in an unusual way

Rationalism in Japanese​, Yurii Hrytsenko Yurii Hrytsenko Asian style kitchen
For even more kitchen inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: What kitchen island should I choose for my home?

Which styles made you sit up and take notice?

