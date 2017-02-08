Know your rights: What is a party wall agreement?

Life without rules would be chaos. Imagine if everybody had the power to do whatever they wanted, whenever they wanted! Total disorder would ensue.

Thankfully, we can rely on set regulations in all aspects of life, including that little renovation project you’re planning at home (whether it’s adding an extension for your new kitchen, building a swimming pool or painting your entire house’s façade).

But does your little project affect those around you? If you’re planning building work near an adjoining property in England or Wales, you need to observe the Party Wall etc. Act 1996. This was designed in order to help you undertake work (such as gaining access to neighbouring properties) while protecting the interests of both you and your neighbours. Thus, it benefits all.

So, before you phone up a licensed home builder, read on to see what your (and your neighbours’) rights are…