Seaside Luxury: Record Breaking Price Tag in Poole

It's not everyday you stumble upon a house like this! With a distinctly modern exterior and a stunning open plan layout inside, this is every inch a luxury build.

David James Architects were appointed to design this impressive family home, located on a challenging site with varying ground levels. The finished product shows no signs of the challenges faced, however, and the house sold in record time exceeding previous sales values in the area! Not a bad acclaim considering the location, Evening Hill in Poole, is an exclusive spot and a popular choice for those who can afford it. This is in part thanks to the stunning views of the harbour the area enjoys and the picturesque beaches nearby.

A sun room on the third floor of this property offers 180-degree views of its beautiful surroundings and is the perfect place to take in the sunset. Of course, there are a number of other fantastic features on offer here, so without further ado, let's take a tour!