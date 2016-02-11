Seaside Luxury: Record Breaking Price Tag in Poole

It's not everyday you stumble upon a house like this! With a distinctly modern exterior and a stunning open plan layout inside, this is every inch a luxury build.
David James Architects were appointed to design this impressive family home, located on a challenging site with varying ground levels. The finished product shows no signs of the challenges faced, however, and the house sold in record time exceeding previous sales values in the area! Not a bad acclaim considering the location, Evening Hill in Poole, is an exclusive spot and a popular choice for those who can afford it. This is in part thanks to the stunning views of the harbour the area enjoys and the picturesque beaches nearby.
A sun room on the third floor of this property offers 180-degree views of its beautiful surroundings and is the perfect place to take in the sunset. Of course, there are a number of other fantastic features on offer here, so without further ado, let's take a tour!
The design speaks for itself, making a big impact from the offset. Large expanses of glass wrap around the second and top levels, providing panoramic views and giving the house an exclusive, contemporary look that is totally unique.
A mix of textures and materials create an interesting aesthetic: the juxtaposition of the cylindrical glass walls and traditional vertical wall of stone is a prime example. The lower level of the house reaches out and merges with a sizeable garage. Spotlights transform the courtyard into a well of light and make the house look warm and inviting.
The exterior in daylight looks just as impressive, with sunlight pouring into the bedroom and living areas, and a reflective shine bouncing off the glass windows. A number of amazing rooms can be found hiding behind the façade, including four generous en suite bedrooms, an integral double garage, home cinema and a separate study.
The spiral staircase is a notable feature in this home, with a triple height sculptured curved shape, reminiscent of a seashell. Looking down to the level below, we can appreciate the grand scale of this house.
Flashes of orange are balanced out with charcoal greys and fresh white walls in this spacious open plan living area. In this image we can see how the living area, dining area and kitchen flow into one without losing their distinctive characters.
A modern theme exists throughout: in the kitchen we can see grey cabinets with glossy reflective work tops, and a circular breakfast bar made from glass and steel. Curved sliding glass doors replace the back wall, encouraging views out over the garden and beyond. The rich timber floorboards bring warmth into the room, contrasting with the white walls and ceiling.
Can you imaging waking up in a bedroom like this? Just amazing! Panoramic views of the surrounding countryside is yet another perk the occupants of this stunning home get to enjoy on a daily basis.
Plush cream carpets, satin bed covers and velvet cushions add an extra touch of luxury, which fits this room perfectly. The floor is kept clear of clutter with only a few stylish and modern key pieces of furniture, such as the curved recliner chair, catching our eye.
The bathroom is sleek, modern and tastefully decorated—exactly what you would expect to see based on our first impressions of the house and the spotless façade.
The white floor creates a sense of space and openness and the white basin and toilet have been discreetly incorporated into the design as to avoid interrupting the line of sight. Clean lines reign supreme and the shapes we can see are neat and rectangular, from the the cupboards below the sink to the recessed mirror.
Back lighting adds depth and vibrancy to the room, allowing for an even dispersion of light and therefore a relaxing and mellow ambience.
