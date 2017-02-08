Clever storage ideas for small homes

Can anyone ever truly have enough storage in their home? We don't think so, but there's a difference between simply filling your free space with bulky furniture and thinking up some truly genius ways to make extra room where you might least expect to find it.

We're going to fill you in on some terrific space-savvy storage ideas over the course of a three-part article and we know we've sourced our ideas from valid sources, as many of these are used by interior designers.

If you're ready to wake up to storage space you never knew you could have, read on!