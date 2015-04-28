Before & after: New life for an abandoned townhouse

Wow! Could you have ever imagined this kitchen to be hiding inside this house in a state of disrepair? The soft pastel pink visible outside has been used as inspiration for the splash of colour in the curtains, while black and white reign supreme throughout. Black in the kitchen is not often used, but when used right, can have a dramatic and unique effect not achievable by often overused white kitchens seen in modern homes.

If you like the way the architects have brought this historic home back to life, then you are going to love the restoration of this 450 year old bakers house.