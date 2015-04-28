Before & after: New life for an abandoned townhouse

EVA / Evolutionary architects is a firm based in the Portuguese city of Porto, and are the architects behind this incredible before and after project we want to feature for you today. This project perfectly exemplifies that with a little hard work and determination, any restoration project is possible, no how big the task may seem. This decrepit 3 storey house built in 1898 was certainly showing its age, but with new owners comes a new perspective, and a new lease on life. With countless hours of work put into this project, let's see how it turned out.
Here we see an old image from years ago, giving us an idea of how the townhouse was showing its age, and was in need of a lot of TLC to bring it up to scratch to be the modern conversion home it has become today.
And what a transformation it is. Its amazing what a lick of paint can do to a building, and this is why we think it is one of the easiest ways to add value to your property. With the city of Porto famous for its pastel coloured buildings, the designers chose this colour to give it a bold yet fitting exterior. Many of the original decorative elements were retained and restored, to keep the outside as authentic as possible.
Upon closer inspection of the more than 100 year old building, we see signs of wear and tear, and a neglected interior whose dark and damp feeling is only enhanced by using a black and white image.
No longer dreary and uninviting, the new light-filled interior could be part of an upscale London or New York apartment. Simple colours mean the more modern interior is in stark contrast to the more traditional and colourful exterior. With plenty of access to natural light, the new home owners are sure to feel excited to live in their now completed project.
Here we see another area of the home before work began, the home looking like a home from the dark ages; cold, damp and just overall unpleasant. The sheer size of the house, and its structurally sound foundations, ensured those working on the restoration were given an ideal blank canvas to help the new owners create the home of their dreams.
Wow! Could you have ever imagined this kitchen to be hiding inside this house in a state of disrepair? The soft pastel pink visible outside has been used as inspiration for the splash of colour in the curtains, while black and white reign supreme throughout. Black in the kitchen is not often used, but when used right, can have a dramatic and unique effect not achievable by often overused white kitchens seen in modern homes.
