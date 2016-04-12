The Phenomenal Victorian Home Extension

Today we're taking a look at a striking modern addition to a Victorian house in Hitchen, Hertfordshire. The extension encompasses a light open plan kitchen and living area and provides the occupants with precious extra space.
Completed by Pentangle Design, this project combines two very different architectural styles to stunning effect. We can see from the photos, taken by professional photographer Adam Coupe, that traditional and modern have been perfectly merged to create a space that takes this home to a whole new level. The house is located in a conservation area, meaning that the local area is under strict controls when it comes to property development. Pentangle Design navigated this challenge to transform a typical Victorian house almost beyond recognition.
Let's have a look…
The façade is typically Victorian. From the red brick to the detailing on the roof and the old-fashioned chimney.
Though the exterior looks pleasant and fairly tidy, it does appear to be lacking. That's where the expertise of Pentangle Design comes in…
This modern addition really takes the property in a different stylistic direction. An undulating roof and floor-to-ceiling glass panels, bi-folding doors and a smart white frame sets this extension apart from traditional period design.
With that said, the extension has been beautifully integrated and really seems to belong. It works with, rather than against, the existing structure whilst also introducing a totally new dimension to the exterior.
The large windows replace the exterior wall, allowing natural light to filter into every nook and cranny in this elegant living room. Inside, a neutral colour palette keeps things looking fresh and modern. Pale timber furniture complements the soft tone and texture of the rug underfoot.
A tasteful suite has been chosen to fit with the classic cream and white interiors. A problem that is often seen in extensions has been avoided: the pitched roof gives the room plenty of height whereas we're used to seeing flat or sloping roofs on extensions that can often make the space look and feel smaller.
Bi-folding doors open up onto a covered area that enjoys the best of both worlds: shade when it's hot and shelter when it rains. The patio area flows into the interior so there is no distinct border between the indoor and outdoor areas.
This fluidity of space reflects the growing demand for homes that satisfy current lifestyles and needs. We like to socialise, relax, cook and dine without feeling closed off or holed up inside. This design answers these needs, resulting in a modern and forward-thinking finished product.
The architecture has a rich aesthetic quality with sharp 90 degree angles combining to create a sleek and modern finish.
The layers of glass with a slight tint create depth of perspective as they allow us to see each section of the space simultaneously. Standing at the entrance to the living area we can view the lounge, terrace and garden all at once.
Here we can see the length of the garden and the way it merges with the dining area. We can just imagine enjoying the morning sunshine as we have a leisurely breakfast at the dining table… bliss!
The white interior adds to the feeling of space and creates a refreshing and welcoming atmosphere. It's clear that this project has been a total success!
