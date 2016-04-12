The Phenomenal Victorian Home Extension

Today we're taking a look at a striking modern addition to a Victorian house in Hitchen, Hertfordshire. The extension encompasses a light open plan kitchen and living area and provides the occupants with precious extra space.

Completed by Pentangle Design, this project combines two very different architectural styles to stunning effect. We can see from the photos, taken by professional photographer Adam Coupe, that traditional and modern have been perfectly merged to create a space that takes this home to a whole new level. The house is located in a conservation area, meaning that the local area is under strict controls when it comes to property development. Pentangle Design navigated this challenge to transform a typical Victorian house almost beyond recognition.

