How can I make my small room feel bigger?

Small rooms can be a big issue for some people, but with a little careful decorating and clever furniture selection, a small room doesn't have to be anything other than a joy to spend time in.
Interior designers are geniuses when it comes to creating beautiful, usable and functional spaces out of seemingly tiny rooms and we wondered what the secrets are to their success, so we took a look and identified some key motifs you can copy in your own home.
From extra hooks in your hallway to breaking the rules in your living room, we have some great ways to make small rooms feel that bit bigger, so come and take a look!
Ottomans have storage and if you ever need extra seating, they'll do the job and take up no more room.
Have something wall-mounted and the extra clear floor space will make the room feel much bigger.
Keeping to neutral hues will make a room feel more put together and calm. Bright colours can highlight smaller dimensions.
If you fancy some colour, try some painted stripes or wallpaper! The room will expand before your eyes.
Instead of draining valuable space with a useless headboard, have bookshelves instead.
Why have a couple of coat hooks, when you can have lots?
By organising your coats, your hallway will feel bigger and less cramped even though there are more things in there.
Pendulums take up no space, look great and add a modern vibe whereas lamps look static and need a stand.
Don't be a square when you can have a round table! They fit into small, awkward spots much more easily than other shapes.
If you need a work station but can't sacrifice a whole room, build yourself a computer desk into a cupboard and enjoy more free space in the wider room.
Small kitchens are no big deal these days, if you source amazing corner solutions, such as these drawers.
If you have blank walls, put some mirrors up on them to make the room feel twice as large.
Speaking of mirrors, for low ceilings, a full-height mirror will give the illusion of height.
If you can't do much with a small room, but you do have the benefit of a good ceiling height, how about a mezzanine?
Hang your curtains from the ceiling and the room will appear taller.
It might look crazy and modern, but you can't deny that acrylic furniture is cool.
Beds that fold up into sofas, ottomans that are secretly storage… if you add dual functionality to everything, a small space can be amazingly transformative.
It's a strange kind of dark magic, but house plants actually do make a space look and feel bigger and fresher!
