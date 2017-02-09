How can I reduce my home's waste?

You might not think minimising the waste in your home is too much of a big deal, but what if we tell you taking some simple steps to improve your home's efficiency will actually save you money? We thought that might get your attention!
Interior designers are consistently trying to create homes that are efficient and easy to run, but there are some things you can do yourself to make a less wasteful and more productive home a doddle to maintain.
Are you ready to cut your home's waste? Then let's begin!
If you opt for paperless billing for all your utilities, not only will you dramatically cut down on the paper waste in your home, you'll also get a financial bonus as most companies offer a reduction in costs for email-only billing.
The idea of buying less can be a little daunting, especially if you love shopping. However, try visiting a few thrift and charity shops as you never know what bargains you'll find.
A couple of elbow patches here and there and you could have a designer-chic wardrobe for far less money!
Your kitchen is a room that always seems to generate a lot of waste, but energy-efficiency is easily done.
Set your fridge to run on a lower setting and move it away from the wall to improve air flow and you'll see the impact on your electricity bills.
In addition to running your fridge more effectively, you can use your freezer more.
If you notice food is about to go out of date (particularly fresh produce), prepare it and put it in the freezer to use later. You'll hardly ever have to throw food out again.
Paper napkins might seem like a great idea, as you can use them once and throw them out, but cloth napkins are far more efficient.
You'll only need to buy them once and you can wash with your clothes and get them good as new.
If you don't know what you can and can't recycle, how can you minimise your wastage?
Your local council should be able to give you a comprehensive list of items that can be popped in your recycling bin, so get in touch and educate yourself.
Things like boarding passes always used to be printed out on paper, but these days there's an app for literally everything.
Embrace a little technology and start going as paperless as you can and you'll won't be swimming any longer.
If you buy your groceries online and have them delivered, you're effectively reducing your own fuel consumption and just being part of a carpool delivery system.
You can also take your time to find the best online deals to get your freezer stocked up for far less money. Plus, if you opt for bagless deliveries, you'll enjoy a reduced cost as well!
Just because your oven gets hot enough to cook your food, it doesn't mean that it's running as efficiently as it could be.
Check inside to make sure that your insulation is all intact and replace anything that looks like it's seen better days.
Candles are wonderful for creating a warm and cosy ambience in your home, but they can burn away to nothing in an instant.
Look for more natural varieties, such as beeswax, soy or rapeseed, as these will last far longer and be far more purse-friendly.
We all know we shouldn't be leaving electronics on standby, yet we all do! Switch everything off at the wall before you go to bed and you really will see a reduction in your energy wastage.
