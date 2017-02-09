How can I easily improve my living room?

Your living room is a space you spend a lot of time in, with a particular focus on rest and recuperation, so you want it to be the best it can be. But how can you do that on a budget? What if you want to make a few small changes that will have a big impact, but you have no idea where to start?

Well, that's where we come in, as we've found a host of easy yet effective living room upgrade ideas that would definitely all get the interior designer seal of approval.

Take a look at our suggestions and see which ideas you're going to try!