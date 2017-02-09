Your browser is out-of-date.

How can I easily improve my living room?

8760 dm2, Tommaso Giunchi Architect Tommaso Giunchi Architect Scandinavian style living room
Your living room is a space you spend a lot of time in, with a particular focus on rest and recuperation, so you want it to be the best it can be. But how can you do that on a budget? What if you want to make a few small changes that will have a big impact, but you have no idea where to start? 

Well, that's where we come in, as we've found a host of easy yet effective living room upgrade ideas that would definitely all get the interior designer seal of approval.

Take a look at our suggestions and see which ideas you're going to try!

1. Wall-mount the TV

Villa Andora, Architetto ANTONIO ZARDONI Architetto ANTONIO ZARDONI Modern living room
To free up floor space.

2. Use an IKEA KALLAX unit as a TV stand

homify Mediterranean style living room
They're such good value for money!

3. Add a luxury rug

Ristrutturazione - soggiorno, Easy Relooking Easy Relooking Modern living room
They really tie a room together.

4. Create plasterboard shelves

zero6studio San Giovanni, Paolo Fusco Photo Paolo Fusco Photo Minimalist living room
5. Have built-in storage

Ristrutturazione appartamento Napoli centro storico, Facile Ristrutturare Facile Ristrutturare Modern living room
For a seamless, modern look.

6. Include a brick feature wall

casa vintage, Laura Canonico Architetto Laura Canonico Architetto Modern living room
7. Open-plan it with the kitchen

Warszawa, Wilanów, Kameleon - Kreatywne Studio Projektowania Wnętrz Kameleon - Kreatywne Studio Projektowania Wnętrz Scandinavian style kitchen
8. Have space-saving sliding doors

Residence "La Darsena" Riccione, POLISTUDIO A.E.S. POLISTUDIO A.E.S. Modern living room
The styles to choose from are endless!

9. Choose some funky antique chairs

Edifício Gaivotas, Pureza Magalhães, Arquitectura e Design de Interiores Pureza Magalhães, Arquitectura e Design de Interiores Living roomStools & chairs
Don't forget to haggle for them!

10. Paint a bold feature wall

Home Staging Nordic-Retrò, Venduta a Prima Vista Venduta a Prima Vista Scandinavian style living room
11. Include a designer light fixture

Appartamento al mare ristrutturato., Lella Badano Homestager Lella Badano Homestager Modern living room Beige
Chandeliers, please!

12. Build a plasterboard wall with shelving

around the kitchen, laboMint laboMint Modern living room
13. Stick to simple, natural wood furniture

Ristrutturazione appartamento | Roma - Porta Maggiore, 02A Studio 02A Studio Classic style living room White
14.Think outside the box with storage

Da un soggiorno con una scala in legno si sale in mansarda..., Falegnameria Ferrari Falegnameria Ferrari Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Wall-mounted options are perfect.

15. Have some contrasting furniture

Design di interni, Albini Architettura Albini Architettura Modern houses
A mix of old and new always looks great.

16. Choose modular storage

Appartamento Corralejo - Bristol, Marco Barbero Marco Barbero Living room
So you can add to it later.

17. Play around with pastel wall colours

Un salon bohème, MON OEIL DANS LA DECO MON OEIL DANS LA DECO Tropical style living room
18. Invest in a statement sofa

Studio Daido: Appartamento a Roma (Centro) , Dal Sasso Matteo Dal Sasso Matteo Living roomSofas & armchairs
19. Create sociable angles and layouts

Midsummer House, Hinton Cook Architects Hinton Cook Architects Modern living room
Midsummer House

20. Curate a gallery wall

Espinho . Interdesign, Interdesign Interiores Interdesign Interiores Living roomAccessories & decoration
21. Upgrade your curtains

homify Minimalist living room
Sheer varieties are great for light flow.

22. Use your sofa to divide the space properly

Appartamento a Castiglione delle Stiviere, ARREDAMENTI VOLONGHI s.n.c. ARREDAMENTI VOLONGHI s.n.c. Living roomCupboards & sideboards Engineered Wood White
23. Add a modern fireplace

La casa di E&C, Modularis Progettazione e Arredo Modularis Progettazione e Arredo Modern kitchen
24. Mount a lot of shelves as a home library set up

Ristrutturazione Appartamento, Elia Falaschi Fotografo Elia Falaschi Fotografo Modern living room
25. Take advantage of different levels

VIVIENDA OLIANA, The Room Studio The Room Studio Scandinavian style living room
You can even add some!

26. Wallpaper an alcove instead of a wall

8760 dm2, Tommaso Giunchi Architect Tommaso Giunchi Architect Scandinavian style living room
For more fantastic living room inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 17 living rooms that'll make you want to change yours!

Hampshire home gets a large modern extension
Which idea could answer to your living room prayers?

Discover home inspiration!

