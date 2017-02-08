What shelves should I use in my small bathroom?

A small bathroom shouldn't be any less usable than a large one, if you get your layout and storage right. Naturally, bathrooms collate a lot of items, such as towels and toiletries, that need to be housed in a neat and ordered way, but if you have a tiny room to contend with, how can you include the right amount of shelves?
We've taken a look at what bathroom designers have been doing in order to up the storage in smaller spaces and we found a host of fantastic shelving options for you to choose from.
You might even need to buy a few more accessories to get the full potential from some of these!
Running from floor to ceiling, with rungs equidistant, ladder shelving offers you all the convenience of a lot of display platforms, without the nightmare of having to try and squeeze a large piece of furniture into a small room.
They can also be fitted into corners!
Perfect for when you have a wall-mounted sink, adding shelves underneath your ablution station will open up a world of handy towel storage.
This might also be a good spot for an air freshener and miscellaneous things like spare toothbrushes, which never seem to find a home.
We don't want to get too personal, but shelves next to the toilet itself are a great idea.
You can pop an air freshener on there, perhaps a couple of books and even some rolls of toilet paper. It's a one-stop convenience shop.
If you want to try and keep your countertops clear, shelves next to the mirror make perfect sense.
You can pop your toothbrushes up there, as well as your toiletries, make-up and anything else that you use everyday and still maintain a clear sink area.
This is a great idea! Look for a space that's languishing, unused in your bathroom and add shelves to it.
Here, we see the space behind where the door opens up being repurposed as a handy make-up display area. With the door open, you'd never know it was there!
Not everybody likes to have their lotions and potions out on show in the bathroom, so how about choosing a slimline locker with built-in shelving?
A great alternative to a traditional medicine cabinet, you'd also be able to get all of your towels in there.
Why over-complicate things when the simplest solution can be so effective?
Add a single but long wall shelf to your bathroom and you'll have all the storage you really need. A sneaky mirrored cabinet will also help without detracting attention.
Inset shelving is perfect for small rooms as it makes good use of dead or wasted wall cavity space, rather than needing a sacrifice of valuable floor area.
The only problem is that they can be a little dark, so we think you should add some lighting. Bingo… the perfect shelves!
It's a weird thing but so many of us are wasting the space above the toilet cistern.
That wall is prime real estate for some stylish shelves and where better to stash all your spare toilet rolls?
Just to show you how great inset shelves can be, we're going to finish with this charming little installation.
Almost invisible (thanks to glass shelves), these little storage gems take nothing away from the room, yet add in so much practicality!
