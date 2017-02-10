Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

How can I divide my living room and hallway?

press profile homify press profile homify
OPEN SPACE IN VILLA, Erina Home Staging Erina Home Staging Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
Loading admin actions …

If your home has an open-plan entrance, it can be hard to distinguish where your hallway ends and your living room begins, which is why talented interior designers have been searching for innovative ways to cordon off the different areas. 

Walls are so last season and shut out all the natural light that could be flowing around your home, so the task has fallen to fabulous furniture installations that serve to not only divide a space, but also add extra functionality. 

We know you'll love these ideas, so let's stop talking and start looking!

1 Choose floating walls

CASA G+M, GRAZIANI & DICEMBRINO GRAZIANI & DICEMBRINO Minimalist living room
GRAZIANI &amp; DICEMBRINO

GRAZIANI & DICEMBRINO
GRAZIANI &amp; DICEMBRINO
GRAZIANI & DICEMBRINO

For something a little more solid but still unobtrusive, mobile walls are a great idea. You can position them where you want to easily divide a hallway from a living room and even have access to handy storage. 

We love the idea of mounting a TV to one, as seen here!

2. Use open shelves

homify Corridor, hallway & stairsAccessories & decoration Beige
homify

homify
homify
homify

Open-sided shelves keep all the natural light flowing and allow you to make a beautiful display of your most treasured possessions for visitors to see as soon as they walk through your front door. 

It's still a divide but much less oppressive than a standard wall.

3. Try using different floor levels

OPEN SPACE IN VILLA, Erina Home Staging Erina Home Staging Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
Erina Home Staging

Erina Home Staging
Erina Home Staging
Erina Home Staging

Why use walls to distinguish between areas in your home when you can simply take advantage of different floor heights?

Subtle and seamless, we love how it simultaneously keeps you guessing and clearly denotes different spaces.

4. Build library-style bookshelves

homify Living roomShelves
homify

homify
homify
homify

If you have a huge amount of books, why not get serious about your hallway storage with dividing shelves? 

We urge you to consider an entire wall of bookshelves, with open sides and a makeshift doorway. Talk about drama and impressive style, as well as an effective divide!

5. Install simple plasterboard walls

Calderwood, Designscape Architects Ltd Designscape Architects Ltd Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Designscape Architects Ltd

Calderwood

Designscape Architects Ltd
Designscape Architects Ltd
Designscape Architects Ltd

Partial walls are a good way to separate your hallway from your living room without blocking all the natural light out. 

You can make these static installations as big or small as you like and decorate them for a really cohesive look.

6. Even tiny shelves will work

Librerie 6mm, Extendo Extendo Living roomShelves
Extendo

Extendo
Extendo
Extendo

If you're seriously tempted by the idea of using bookshelves to divide your hallway from your living room, but aren't sure you have enough space to play with, think again!

Even a super slim installation will have the impact you want by creating a barrier between two spaces.

7. With an artistic storage installation

E+P HOME, enrico massaro architetto enrico massaro architetto Modern living room
enrico massaro architetto

enrico massaro architetto
enrico massaro architetto
enrico massaro architetto

The perfect combination of a wall and bookshelves, this incredible storage device makes the ideal hallway and living room divide, displaying beautiful trinkets to perfection. 

Seriously, who needs solid walls?

For more hallway inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: These 6 ideas would work a treat in your small hallway.

A marvellous home with modern décor
Which ideas could help in your home?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks