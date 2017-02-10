How can I divide my living room and hallway?

If your home has an open-plan entrance, it can be hard to distinguish where your hallway ends and your living room begins, which is why talented interior designers have been searching for innovative ways to cordon off the different areas.

Walls are so last season and shut out all the natural light that could be flowing around your home, so the task has fallen to fabulous furniture installations that serve to not only divide a space, but also add extra functionality.

We know you'll love these ideas, so let's stop talking and start looking!