How can I save space in my small home?

Getting the most out of every available inch of space in your home is vital, especially if it's on the smaller side, and we know interior designers hold all the secrets to doing exactly that.
We've been paying close attention to how professionals have been creating valuable extra space in the smallest of homes, honed in on some key techniques you can easily copy in your own homes, and are about to spill the beans!
From hidden storage in your bedroom through to clever use of dead space, we have lots of great tips so, if your small home is starting to feel a little cramped, read on and find out how you can fix the problem.
Requiring no sacrifice of precious space and actually taking advantage of wasted storage potential, inset shelves make perfect sense in a small home.
As an added bonus, they also look fab so what could be better?
Small bedrooms can quickly become a big problem, but not if you get creative with your headboard design.
Opting for a large headboard that offers built-in storage is a great way to negate needing any other shelves or bulky furniture.
It's all a trick of the eye, but floating shelves just seem to take up far less room than standard shelves, which are attached to the wall with brackets.
They also have a more contemporary, pared back look, which will make them seem even more subtle.
Small homes need clever layouts and nothing is quite so effective as combining some functionality in one room.
Your bathroom is a logical space to turn into a joint laundry room, so install a washing machine and heated towel rail and enjoy the space-saving!
This niche kitchen is absolutely fantastic, brilliantly illustrating how to use dead space to full effect.
Wall niches really can be far more useful and here you can see that a fully functioning kitchen has been added without sacrificing any floor space at all.
Corners don't have to be wasted space if you build right into them.
Shelving with perfectly mitred corners is a fantastic way to ensure no corner is wasted and you can also create a really eye-catching shelf design that's perfect for displaying trinkets.
You never know when you'll suddenly need extra usable space, so having furniture that can easily transform is vital.
Imagine having unexpected guests over for dinner and not being able to seat them. Nightmare! With extending worktops, you never have to worry about things like that again.
The key to making a small home more spacious is to stop thinking like everybody else. If you can identify potential pockets of room where other people don't, you'll be an innovator and enjoy a far more spacious home.
homify hint: Look at your under-stairs area as they're often goldmines of room!
Furniture with hidden storage is one of our favourite things, so think about the bulkier items you have to store and tackle them first.
We all know what a cumbersome load spare bed linen can be, but a storage bed such as this would free up endless drawer or cupboard space if you pop all your bulky items in it.
There's no doubting that cabinets are handy in a kitchen, but they can look a little solid and bulky, which in turn makes your kitchen feel even smaller.
A good alternative is open shelving with pretty storage baskets that make the space feel much more spacious.
If you can add drawers to something, do it! Sideboards, beds, coffee tables… they all have the capacity to have some drawers added and you won't regret it.
Easier to keep tidy than cupboards, drawers always feel more sleek, which will work well in a small home.
When space is in short supply you need to think about how you can access more of it during the day.
Folding furniture is perfect for this as you can have practical furniture when you need it but an uncluttered floor at all other times. Beds are ideal, as what does it matter if the room feels small while you're asleep?
This is an unusual idea but we really like it!
When you have bulky appliances to house, think about installing them into a wall to free up floor space and leave a room feeling far bigger than it actually is.
Add a shelf or two for accessories and you're all set.
Small spaces aren't always as cramped as you might think so, if you have a tiny footprint to work with but decent ceiling height, consider building up to access more potential room.
Mezzanine floors are ideal as they're essentially an extra room where you least expect it.
Who says you can't have your bedroom above your kitchen? We certainly never said that!
If you're working with archaic design principles in mind, you might be missing some golden opportunities to make your home feel far bigger. Think outside the box and make up your own rules because, after all, only you know your home well enough to judge what will work.
For more small home inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Home staging ideas to copy in your small home.