How can I save space in my small home?

Getting the most out of every available inch of space in your home is vital, especially if it's on the smaller side, and we know interior designers hold all the secrets to doing exactly that.

We've been paying close attention to how professionals have been creating valuable extra space in the smallest of homes, honed in on some key techniques you can easily copy in your own homes, and are about to spill the beans!

From hidden storage in your bedroom through to clever use of dead space, we have lots of great tips so, if your small home is starting to feel a little cramped, read on and find out how you can fix the problem.