What mistakes do people make designing their bathroom?

Every home needs bathrooms but so many of us get it wrong when it comes to their execution that we're starting to think we should leave it all to professional bathroom designers.

But, wait! We identified the key errors people make when decorating their bathrooms and, to save you the pain, we're going to share them with you today.

Some of them are such commonsense errors yet are surprisingly easy to make. However, once you've familiarised yourself with them, we know you'll be onto a bathroom winner, so let's take a look…