What mistakes do people make designing their bathroom?

Every home needs bathrooms but so many of us get it wrong when it comes to their execution that we're starting to think we should leave it all to professional bathroom designers.
But, wait! We identified the key errors people make when decorating their bathrooms and, to save you the pain, we're going to share them with you today.
Some of them are such commonsense errors yet are surprisingly easy to make. However, once you've familiarised yourself with them, we know you'll be onto a bathroom winner, so let's take a look…
Think about the things you do in your bathroom. Now consider your current lighting. Is it bright enough?
Bathroom lighting needs to be good and bright in order to make sure you can see yourself clearly in the mirror, so a combination of a bright main light and natural light is key.
Throw some candles in as well for when you fancy a spot of indulgence!
We understand the desire to be a little different or funky with bathroom design, but never forget that the materials you use need to be suitable for a moist environment.
Untreated wood is an absolute no-no as it will warp and anything absorbent will quickly degrade.
We understand there's a temptation to simply go for an all-white bathroom, but just because lots of other people do, it doesn't mean you have to follow suit.
If you want to go wild with a big splash of colour, go for it! The finished result will be far more personal and aligned with your tastes.
This is a particular problem in small bathrooms as lots of us think we can't sacrifice a little space for some storage, but we must!
Where are you going to store loo rolls, towels and toiletries, if you have no storage at all? A simple under-sink cabinet or some plain wall shelves can do the trick so don't say no to storage.
There are pros and cons to both baths and showers, so don't rush yourself when trying to decide which you want to install.
This might be news to you, but you don't have to be a one or the other person. If you want both, install both; just make sure you have enough space for them!
This is key for older homes.
When it comes time to update your bathroom, you need to factor in that your plumbing might need a total overhaul. This is why it's important to not spend every penny of your available budget on fancy taps.
Copper pipes corrode and need maintenance, so have a professional assess your plumbing before you start planning.
Mirrors in the bathroom are essential, and not only for making sure you tweezed your eyebrows perfectly!
A fantastic way to make your bathroom seem far bigger, mirrors reflect light in your space, giving the whole room a much brighter and fresher feeling, so go as big as you can.
