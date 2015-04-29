The Mortgage-Busting Home

Long gone are the days of cheap-looking, poorly made and soulless mobile homes. If you think modern mobile homes are for the those with no taste or class, think again!

Boutique Modern in East Sussex are a home building company bringing back mobile homes to offer an economical, adaptable and completely stylish housing solution for those who wish to live a scaled-down yet completely refined lifestyle.

The beauty of this home design is they can be placed almost anywhere and are completely customisable. Named 'The Edge', this mobile home is everything a modern home should be; beautiful, spatially aware, eco-friendly, functional and most of all, affordable.

Let's take a closer look…