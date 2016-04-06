The secret loft conversion

A traditional family home in Wandsworth, London, received a contemporary update in the form of a loft conversion in order to add precious extra space for the occupants.
Thanks to loft conversion and extension specialists, Nuspace, the converted loft houses a stunning modern bedroom and modern en suite and has been designed in a way to ensure it is as light as possible to avoid it ever feeling like an attic. Instead, it's a relaxing and fresh looking space that incorporates clever storage solutions and a top-quality finish.
Check it out yourself and see what we mean!
Despite it's pale yellow façade this semi-detached property is in keeping with the neighbouring properties.
Most likely a late Victorian to early 20th century build, it is smart but unassuming, giving no real clue to the chic modern interiors and fabulous loft conversion that await…
From this perspective, we get a full view of the loft conversion and notice that the house next door has had the same idea! Extending your home rather than enduring the rigmarole of moving is becoming an increasingly popular option and this project helps to illustrate why, as we will soon discover.
The rear of the property has already been extended at ground-level with a conservatory. The garden is packed with colour and life, expressing the tastes and personalities of the occupants, as every home should!
The extra space in the loft now affords a stunning modern bedroom. It's light, bright and cheerful thanks to the skylights above the bed, spotlights in the ceiling and a mirror that dominates an entire wall.
Every measure has been taken to ensure this bedroom looks and feels spacious and that it's a more than suitable place to relax and refresh. The roof, which sits at an angle, adds an interesting visual element to the space and is emphasised by the silver border along the mirror, which follows the angular outline.
White walls and a pale timber floor are a foolproof option for a modern home as Nuspace are clearly aware. The double doors looking out over the garden and beyond are a stylish feature that contributes to the uplifting ambience and brightness.
There's plenty of space for furniture in this bedroom and it certainly makes a statement! Two standout pieces, the modern chair and circular ottoman, bring personality and flair to the neutral, modern design. Building upon a tasteful and minimal canvas, the owners have been able to put their own stamp on their bedroom with safari-inspired décor.
Last but not least, the en suite! Here we have a stylish affair of grey marble tiles and a long and spacious shower, which is protected by a simple glass screen.
A traditional white suite and silver fixtures make this bathroom the perfect balance of classic and modern design. We imagine the early morning rituals aren't half so bad when your en suite is as stylish as this!
To see another fantastic loft conversion, check out: Top notch Surrey loft conversion.