At first glance, you could be forgiven for thinking this house dates back at least a few hundred years. The wooden beams, traditional white façade, and pebbled pathway with rustic gates to the entrance, all suggest this is a period property. However, this charming house is actually a new build: a 4 bedroom family home to replace a small three bedroom bungalow which occupied the space previously. The experts at Citi Construction & Developments Ltd have employed an intriguing mix of old and new in this project, creating an exterior that recalls traditional pastoral country style and an interior which is fresh, modern and light. Now much bigger than the original bungalow, the house offers a huge open-plan living space, complete with a stylish modern kitchen and dining area. The inside of this house, though not what you might expect, is equally as striking and impressive.
Walking through the traditional wooden gates, which display an authentic looking unevenness that makes the property instantly appear old, we are faced with a grand and imposing façade. The long window panels to the front, framed in a light timber, look as though they belong to an old chapel—especially so when combined with the pitched roof and the height of the building is considered. However, as we already know, the construction of this house is much more recent than the exterior suggests. The architects have drawn inspiration from more traditional styles, and taken note of particular period features, to imagine a multifaceted and transcendent design.
From this perspective, we get a fuller view of the grounds. The garden is lined with trees, giving the home greater privacy. The expanse of green lawn is perfect for enthusiastic pets and little ones who want to run and play, with a stylish terrace to the side where the adults can relax. On the upper floor, we can also see a small wooden balcony—just one more spot to sit out and enjoy the summer weather in peace.
Inside, we're met with an entirely different look. With no signs of rustic country style décor or features suggestive of an earlier period. Instead, we see a sleek modern kitchen, fitted with glistening black work tops, off white cabinets and stainless steel appliances. The dining chairs mirror the kitchen surfaces in colour and style, though the black is balanced out with white ceilings and walls for a bright and cheerful aspect.
Now we can appreciate the full extent of the impact the chapel style windows and high ceilings have on the interior—just stunning! The open-plan dining area opens out in to a spacious hallway that enjoys views over the surrounding landscape. The marble floor continues into this area, creating an unbroken flow between each part of the ground floor. The stairs are modern and sleek, finished with a simple glass balustrade commonly seen in high-end contemporary homes.
The bedroom is a haven of white, with minimalist furniture, clean lines and white spot lights completing the look. A slanted roof creates subtle variations in the interior, which has been addressed accordingly. A recessed window faces out to the garden, and the placement of the lights ensures that the more enclosed corners are well lit.
