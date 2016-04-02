Extraordinary Barn Conversion

Many of us dream of owning a traditional barn in the English countryside: a perfect, peaceful retreat full of period character and charm yet packed with all the modern accessories for 21st century life.

Church Farm barn is a conversion of two grade II listed derelict barns and is exactly the sort of thing we had in mind! Located in a quiet Suffolk village, this 5 bedroom home is truly stunning. However, getting the run down buildings to this point was no mean feat. The project involved the complete renovation of both structures, one dating back to the 1800s, and the other dating as far back as 1700!

Getting planning and building permission for historical structures like these can be a real nightmare but thankfully, with all the paperwork out of the way, Beech Architects were able to get to work on the transformation and what a result!

The main barn was converted into one large, open plan living space and decorated in a modern style whilst recognising the beautiful original features. The 19th century barn made of clay was utilised to accommodate two spacious, tastefully decorated bedrooms. Traditional materials have been combined with super efficient insulation, an air source heat pump and underfloor heating to provide a contemporary yet sympathetic conversion.

Intrigued? Then let's have a look around!