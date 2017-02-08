Luxury family home with a thatched roof

For today’s homify 360° discovery, we touch down in the Netherlands where the aptly named Vermeer Architects show us how artistic they can be with the right tools and thought process.

Tasked with designing a detached structure, our experts conjured up a residence that flaunts a fabulous country style on the outside, yet which becomes much more ‘glitz and glamour’ on the inside.

But of course this structure is not just about striking a pose, for it also presents all the required elements that a modern lifestyle demands, including functional spaces and comfortable layouts.

Scroll ahead and see for yourself…