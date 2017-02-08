Luxury family home with a thatched roof

For today’s homify 360° discovery, we touch down in the Netherlands where the aptly named Vermeer Architects show us how artistic they can be with the right tools and thought process.
Tasked with designing a detached structure, our experts conjured up a residence that flaunts a fabulous country style on the outside, yet which becomes much more ‘glitz and glamour’ on the inside.
But of course this structure is not just about striking a pose, for it also presents all the required elements that a modern lifestyle demands, including functional spaces and comfortable layouts.
Two things amaze us when viewing the house’s exterior façade: its sheer size, and all the delicious details that make up the country style, such as the thatched roof, exposed brick walls and traditional window shutters.
However, what sets this design apart from your usual country home is the inclusion of modern elements, like the glazing right above the front entrance, which neatly accentuates the transitional space between the house’s two distinct volumes.
A spacious gravel driveway, a pitched-roof garage and expertly maintained garden complete the exterior picture quite nicely.
For the back yard, a much more fresh approach was opted for, and we are not only referring to the green lawn. Large glazed surfaces ensure that the rear area of the house is much more open than the front, allowing more light and landscape views to enter the abode.
A spacious terrace links up the house with the garage, where a roof overhang ensures a nicely shaded spot to enjoy some relaxation and socialising.
The modern style gets a firm boost once we cross over to the interiors, with sleek touches and elegant surfaces ensuring a most sophisticated approach to interior design.
Due to numerous platforms and raised levels, the interiors boast rooms that are varied in height, such as the kitchen being a few steps higher than the living room, for example.
It's clear that a lot of thought went into the design of this house, especially when we scope out the intricate layout of the ceilings and walls. The linear design comes through strongly, ensuring a very dynamic look for the interiors.
And let’s not overlook the firm amount of natural light seeping indoors through the windows, glass doors and skylights, allowing both ground- and first floor levels to bathe in a warm glow.
Our favourite piece in here? It has to be that wooden open-riser staircase; a definite modern-style element, yet which also tips its hat to the country style that adorns the exterior surfaces of the house.
