New build family home in Exeter

As we all know, a new home doesn’t just sprout forth overnight. Long before the foundation is laid, architects and designers start pouring their hearts and soul into drawing up plans for the new structure. We’ll skip that part today, but we are definitely taking a peek at the construction phase of a newly built house located in Exeter.
Building with Frames is the professional group in charge of today’s abode (which is located in the lush countryside, by the way). This team of experts make it their mission to focus on using the best materials in home design and construction, which is exactly what they did when they were tasked with transforming an old, dilapidated structure into an eye-catching house.
Want to see? So do we!
Clearly the builders have been at this project for a while, as the structure is starting to come together quite nicely. And it would appear the interior layout will be most interesting, seeing as the house is located on a sloping landscape.
We’re fast-forwarding quite a bit, but that’s the beauty of showcasing structures here on homify – here we get to see what the finished façade looks like, beautifully lined with bricks as well as wooden planks. The combination of these two materials results in the perfect look for a countryside house, exuding a charming and homey feel.
Notice how the designers have placed two doors opening into the back garden to make it accessible from different parts of the house.
Of course the final product will not just be about looking pretty – it has to be functional as well, which is why insulation is included in the construction.
Ah, is there anything better than exposed brick for a raw look and feel? Flaunting that exquisite rustic red hue, brick surfaces have been used to adorn numerous elements, including the steps that lead down to the bottom level of the house / sloping garden.
Here is where timber beams support an overhang which conjures up a neat little shaded spot which can be used for a myriad of different things: a parking space for bicycles; a delicate little al fresco dining corner; prime space for a few potted plants…
As we enter the under-construction home, we can see the various frames that have been put together to create this structure. The insulation in the walls is also visible at this stage of the construction process.
Doesn’t this finished living room look fantastic? Floor-to-ceiling windows allow a prime view of the lush landscape, and also join forces with the skylights to welcome a fresh batch of sunshine into the room.
Let’s take a closer look at that ceiling…
The wooden ceiling sports timber beams that have been placed in the perfect spots for lighting fixtures. See the delicate contrast achieved by combining rustic wooden surfaces with sleek ceiling pendants.
One last look at the finished house just to reaffirm that we are definitely in love with this new structure.
Brilliant materials, a clever layout and fantastic finishes have all ensured that this house is not just a looker, but also a most practical space to call “home”.
