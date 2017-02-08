New build family home in Exeter

As we all know, a new home doesn’t just sprout forth overnight. Long before the foundation is laid, architects and designers start pouring their hearts and soul into drawing up plans for the new structure. We’ll skip that part today, but we are definitely taking a peek at the construction phase of a newly built house located in Exeter.

Building with Frames is the professional group in charge of today’s abode (which is located in the lush countryside, by the way). This team of experts make it their mission to focus on using the best materials in home design and construction, which is exactly what they did when they were tasked with transforming an old, dilapidated structure into an eye-catching house.

Want to see? So do we!