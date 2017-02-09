Hampshire home gets a large modern extension

Today on homify 360°, we take a look at a project that involved a whole house refurbishment – to be more technical, it was a renovation that transformed a farm workers’ cottage into a modern home with a sleek and contemporary style.
Adam Knibb Architects were put in charge, who came to the conclusion that for this project to work, a ground-floor extension and first-floor room had to be undertaken, which could give the existing property the required space.
The design concept for the façade was to flaunt a solid masonry base which could enjoy a delicious combination of textures and patterns. The new first-floor addition would then be covered in timber to make it stand out more.
Let’s see some visual representation of this stunning project…
We start our tour at the front entrance. The main idea behind the project was that the front façade of the house should have a soft, modern look as to not appear too overbearing or distract from the street’s kerb appeal.
However, it was agreed by all involved that the rear side should be the “wow” factor of the house, which would look completely different when compared to the front side.
Literally upon opening the front door do we get a view of the back garden green space – flowers, grass and trees are all visible, thanks to the direct layout of the house’s interior plan.
A modern, open-riser staircase on the right injects a bit of character and functionality into the interior space.
What becomes apparent upon entering the abode is the crisp and clean look of the colour palette: white and light greys take control here, nudged along by the fact that no décor pieces or furniture items have been used in the entryway (save for the staircase, of course).
The clean and sober look continues successfully into the kitchen, which makes white and off-white its main tones.
Various counters and cabinets help to keep storage at bay, and one can clearly tell that functionality was also a major factor in this room’s design – notice the appliances, as well as the island right in the centre of the kitchen which serves as an informal dining spot.
This ground-floor extension treats the house to a fantastic view of the garden at the back, made even more stunning once we enter the open-plan layout which houses the living room and kitchen.
Framed with slender frame glass, the aperture allows the inhabitants to enjoy a house which becomes one with nature.
Of course to make the lush garden transform subtly into a contemporary house, a sleek little terrace was added in-between the two, which goes a long way in enhancing this house’s commitment to exterior relaxation and socialising.
Notice the first-floor extension on top (the new master suite), clearly distinguishable by the timber panels which offset with the brick surfaces.
As soon as dusk approaches and the interior lights are switched on, the entire house glows to life, allowing us this prime view of the interior layout from outside.
A fascinating look at how old meets new, but also how both combine to form a picture-perfect house bent on providing a beautiful yet comfortable lifestyle.
