A marvellous home with modern décor

When it comes to home staging, Markham Stagers are clearly on top of their game. Since it’s their responsibility to sell a house via furniture and décor, they take their make-it-look-pretty job very seriously. And we should know, for we have stumbled across one of their staging jobs which we are about to share with you.

For this particular project, their location was a flat in Barcelona which flaunted long corridors, large rooms and several windows which allowed sufficient natural light to flourish inside. With only these as a backdrop, the professional stagers were left to their own devices – and creative juices.

Let’s see what they came up with!