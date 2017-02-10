How do I convert my garage into liveable space?

It would seem that very few people actually use their garage to store a car, which means it usually ends up gathering dust – heaps and heaps of dust – not to mention endless clutter and garbage.

Why not convert it into a habitable room in order to not only gain extra space (it can be turned into virtually anything from a kitchen-diner extension and extra bedroom to a home office or home gym), but also enhance the value of your home?

But hold on before you start scrolling though our site searching for home design inspiration – let’s first look at the basic facts regarding garage conversions…