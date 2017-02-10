5-bedroom luxury home in Wimbledon

Today’s 360° discovery takes a look at a fabulous traditional-style home in Wimbledon which (like so many other houses) decided to take a giant leap forward and reward itself with some more space. Yes, a clever little home renovation was in store for this property, and it occurred in the form of a modern extension at the rear of the house.

But in addition to the much-more spacious interiors, this house also flaunts a terrific paradise-like back garden – we’re talking a vast, green lawn; fresh shrubs; high trees; and a spacious terrace where we can enjoy tea.

Let’s take a look!