5-bedroom luxury home in Wimbledon

Today’s 360° discovery takes a look at a fabulous traditional-style home in Wimbledon which (like so many other houses) decided to take a giant leap forward and reward itself with some more space. Yes, a clever little home renovation was in store for this property, and it occurred in the form of a modern extension at the rear of the house.
But in addition to the much-more spacious interiors, this house also flaunts a terrific paradise-like back garden – we’re talking a vast, green lawn; fresh shrubs; high trees; and a spacious terrace where we can enjoy tea.
Let’s take a look!
How gorgeous is that façade? Although we are crazy about brick surfaces (what other material can add such eye-catching texture and pattern to a space?), it is the added finishes that really catapult this structure from ‘ordinary house’ into ‘charming home’.
The pitched roof, the dormer- and bay windows, the curvy arc of the front entrance, the high-rise chimney – they all help to present a beautiful traditional look which really serves to enhance this house’s kerb appeal most delightfully.
But now it’s time to see what the interiors are up to…
We’re not really surprised that the interior rooms have opted for an open-plan layout – it helps to increase space, plus is great to enhance a social vibe amongst the various rooms.
What does surprise us, however, is how modern the inside spaces of this extension look, with majestic glazing, sleek surfaces, linear designs, and a very sophisticated ambience to be seen just about everywhere.
Sharing the open layout with the living room are the dining room and kitchen, both decked out in a beautiful earthy colour palette.
Although a handful of décor pieces can be pinpointed, it’s clear that the designers (and family) opted for a “less is more” look, allowing the furniture and open spaces to play the part of decorations, instead.
But hold on – something else also helps to zhoosh up the interior spaces: that fresh and delicious view of the garden out back, which comes streaming in via the amazing glass doors.
Thanks to those fantastic doors (which stretch out the entire length of the new extension), the interiors become even more open and spacious, plus allows an abundance of natural light to seep indoors and bounce cheerfully around the crisp-white surfaces of the walls and ceilings.
While the downstairs social areas are more neutral in terms of colours, the upstairs (more private) rooms seem to flaunt a few tones. Case in point, this bedroom, dominated by light neutrals, yet these only serve to enhance the pops of fire tones (red, pinks, oranges) even more.
And what a wise touch to include a generous window which allows that lush garden view to take a peek indoors!
Before we depart, one last look at that amazing back garden – and also the terrace which we mentioned earlier.
Notice how the terrace spills forth from the modern extension, casually develops into a few steps, and then immediately becomes a lush and green affair of grass, shrubs, trees and flowers – the perfect playing spot for kids, and also the ideal assembly place for an al fresco get-together.
